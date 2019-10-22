Lindsey Graham and Fox News general twice begged Trump to leave US troops in Syria to protect oil: report

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and retired Gen. Jack Keane went to the White House to ask President Donald Trump to change his mind about giving Turkey the green light to invade Syria.
Keane, a Fox News analyst, showed the president on Oct. 8 a map of Syria, Turkey and Iraq and pointed out all the oil fields that the U.S. and its Kurdish allies had controlled, reported NBC News.
Two sources familiar with the discussion said Keane explained that oil would fall under Iranian control if Trump withdrew all U.S. troops stationed in northern Syria.
Keane went back to the White House Oct. 14 with Graham to explain to the president that nearly three-quarters of Syria’s oil fields were in areas where American troops were deployed, according to four sources familiar with the meeting.
They told Trump that Iran was ready to move on the oil fields and seize the air space above if he pulled troops from the region.
A person who was present at the meeting told NBC News that Trump seemed “resigned” to leaving a small number of troops behind to keep control of the oil.
Trump suddenly announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria, essentially abandoning Kurdish allies to possible ethnic cleansing, after speaking Oct. 6 to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by phone.
Republicans and administration officials have been trying to pressure Trump to reverse his decision to completely withdraw U.S. troops from the region.
The president has said he doesn’t want to keep troops stationed there in an “endless war,” and has said he doesn’t think their presence is necessary to secure the region’s oil.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.