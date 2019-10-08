Lindsey Graham is ‘ready to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus’: GOP strategist

Republicans appear to be turning on each other as more evidence comes out in the rapidly growing impeachment inquiry into the solicitation of foreign election assistance by President Donald Trump and associates.
MSNBC anchor Steve Kornacki asked Republican strategist Susan Del Percio about the latest move by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to let Trump’s television lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, air his conspiracy theories before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“My initial response was, “They’re ready to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus!’ Because they’re setting him up. If he has to testify under oath, he’s not just going to be answering Lindsey Graham’s questions, he’s going to be answering democratic senators, three of which are presidential candidates, so it will be a complete show,” Del Percio explained.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“And if he testifies in front of the Senate, how does he not testify in front of the House?” she wondered. “The whole thing seems a little bit off.”
“I’m not sure why they’re doing this, but again, it could be part of that deflection and process instead of focusing on what the president is being charged with or investigated for,” Del Percio added.
Watch:
.