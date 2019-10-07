Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham rips Trump’s Syria withdrawal: ‘ISIS is not defeated. This is the biggest lie being told by this administration’

Published

12 mins ago

on

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took to Fox News on Monday morning to harshly criticize President Donald Trump’s decisions to pull U.S. military forces out of Syria putting America’s Kurdish allies at risk of being slaughtered by Turkish forces.

Graham began by making a statement on Twitter, writing, “I don’t know all the details regarding President Trump’s decision in northern Syria. In process of setting up phone call with Secretary Pompeo. If press reports are accurate this is a disaster in the making, ” before adding, “Also, if this plan goes forward will introduce Senate resolution opposing and asking for reversal of this decision. Expect it will receive strong bipartisan support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Graham went further on Fox & Friends, saying the South Carolina Republican also stated: “ISIS is not defeated. This is the biggest lie being told by this administration.”

You can see video below:

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham rips Trump’s Syria withdrawal: ‘ISIS is not defeated. This is the biggest lie being told by this administration’

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took to Fox News on Monday morning to harshly criticize President Donald Trump's decisions to pull U.S. military forces out of Syria putting America's Kurdish allies at risk of being slaughtered by Turkish forces.

Graham began by making a statement on Twitter, writing, "I don’t know all the details regarding President Trump’s decision in northern Syria. In process of setting up phone call with Secretary Pompeo. If press reports are accurate this is a disaster in the making, " before adding, "Also, if this plan goes forward will introduce Senate resolution opposing and asking for reversal of this decision. Expect it will receive strong bipartisan support."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Russian and Ukraine scandals are directly linked for one very important reason: Jeffrey Toobin

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

In a new essay for the New Yorker, Jeffrey Toobin explains at length how President Donald Trump's 2016 scandal with Russian interference in the presidential election and his current scandal trying to push Ukraine to investigate his political opponents are actually directly linked.

"The Russia and Ukraine scandals are, in fact, one story," Toobin writes. "Indeed, the President’s false denials in both of them capture the common themes: soliciting help from foreign interests for partisan gain, followed by obstruction of efforts to uncover what happened."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet pounds Trump for frantic tweetstorm rationalizing leaving Kurds to be slaughtered: ‘So many people are going to die’

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

Donald Trump followed up his impulsive decision to remove U.S. troops protecting Kurds in Syria with a tweetstorm on Monday morning that convinced no one that he wasn't leaving American allies to be slaughtered by Turkish forces.

In a five-tweet explanation, the president asserted that he had made a commitment to get out of overseas military conflicts, before stating that it was up to "Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their 'neighborhood.'"

With reports that both the State Department and the Pentagon opposed the move -- seen as an attempt to distract from his impeachment problems -- Twitter commenters harshly attacked the president for turning his back on allies and leaving them to die.

Continue Reading
 
 