Lindsey Graham rips Trump’s Syria withdrawal: ‘ISIS is not defeated. This is the biggest lie being told by this administration’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took to Fox News on Monday morning to harshly criticize President Donald Trump’s decisions to pull U.S. military forces out of Syria putting America’s Kurdish allies at risk of being slaughtered by Turkish forces.

Graham began by making a statement on Twitter, writing, “I don’t know all the details regarding President Trump’s decision in northern Syria. In process of setting up phone call with Secretary Pompeo. If press reports are accurate this is a disaster in the making, ” before adding, “Also, if this plan goes forward will introduce Senate resolution opposing and asking for reversal of this decision. Expect it will receive strong bipartisan support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Graham went further on Fox & Friends, saying the South Carolina Republican also stated: “ISIS is not defeated. This is the biggest lie being told by this administration.”

You can see video below:

Lindsey Graham calls in to Fox & Friends & calls Trump's decision to abandon the Kurds "impulsive." "I hope I'm making myself clear how shortsighted & irresponsible this decision is in my view," he says. "This to me is just unnerving to its core." pic.twitter.com/URH0DVA1bo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2019

You can see the tweets below:

* Ensures ISIS comeback.

* Forces Kurds to align with Assad and Iran.

* Destroys Turkey’s relationship with U.S. Congress.

* Will be a stain on America’s honor for abandoning the Kurds. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT