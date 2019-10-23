Quantcast
Lindsey Graham says he is keeping an open mind on the existence of a quid pro quo: ‘We’ll see what happens’

Published

1 min ago

on

While some of the most right-wing Republican congressmen have taken over a secure hearing room to prevent testimony against President Donald Trump, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said he was keeping an open mind on the impeachment inquiry.

“New development on Capitol Hill this very hour in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump,” MSNBC Stephanie Ruhle reported. “Sen. Lindsey Graham, just moments ago, commented on the GOP delay of Laura Cooper’s testimony and Bill Taylor’s explosive, 10-hour deposition just 24 hours ago.”

“The House is to bring forth some credible evidence. Are you willing to keep an open mind on impeachment?” Graham was asked.

“Yeah,” he replied.

“At the end of the day, what did I say? A quid pro quo would be troubling. The problem I have is that the Ukrainian president did not believe there was one. We’ll see what happens,” Graham said.

Ruhle offered her analysis of Graham’s comments.

“So, today Lindsey Graham and Senator John Thune (R-SD) — both top Republicans in the Senate — have expressed concerns regarding quid pro quo allegations. That’s different from the Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) faction of the party who showed up and argued and blocked testimonies over process,” she noted.

“The fact that Lindsey Graham is now saying let’s get more information and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is saying I don’t like how this is getting done, what does that tell us? That there may be cracks forming within the Republican Party on support — or at least support for the impeachment inquiry process.”

Watch:

close-image