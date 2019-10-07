Lindsey Graham vows bipartisan bill to suspend Turkey from NATO if it attacks ISIS-fighting Kurds

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday vowed to take swift action in response to President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to abandon Kurdish allies by completely withdrawing American forces from Northern Syria.

In a tweet, Graham announced he was working with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) on new legislation aimed at deterring Turkey from attacking Kurish forces in Syria after the American withdrawal.

“We will introduce bipartisan sanctions against Turkey if they invade Syria and will call for their suspension from NATO if they attack Kurdish forces who assisted the U.S. in the destruction of the ISIS Caliphate,” Graham announced.

In a veiled shot at President Donald Trump, Graham also said that he hopes and expects “sanctions against Turkey — if necessary — would be veto-proof,” meaning that Congress would have the votes to override the president’s veto.

“This decision to abandon our Kurdish allies and turn Syria over to Russia, Iran, & Turkey will put every radical Islamist on steroids,” Graham added. “Shot in the arm to the bad guys. Devastating for the good guys.”

Graham has long been one of the president’s most loyal defenders, but he has been unsparing in his criticism of Trump’s decision to allow the Turkish government to invade Syria, where it has long wanted to conduct military operations against the Kurds.