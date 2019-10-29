Quantcast
Liz Cheney — of all people — calls on Trump allies to stop smearing Purple Heart recipient

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called out Fox News and President Donald Trump’s allies for smearing an active-duty Army officer who’s testifying in the impeachment inquiry.

The Wyoming Republican spoke out against the attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who earned a Purple Heart while serving in the Iraq War, because he came forward to give lawmakers an account of the July 25 phone call he heard while serving as the Ukraine expert on the National Security Council.

“Now I also want to address something that’s been going on for the last several hours, and last night, which I think is also shameful, and that is questioning the patriotism and questioning the dedication to country of people like Mr. Vindman, Lt. Col. Vindman, who will be coming today, and others who have testified,” Cheney said.

The lawmaker, whose father Dick Cheney won re-election as vice president in a campaign that questioned the patriotism and service of Purple Heart recipient John Kerry, called on Trump’s allies to hold back on their attacks on Vindman.

“I think that we need to show that we are better than that as a nation,” Cheney said. “Their patriotism, their love of country, we’re talking about decorated veterans who have served this nation, who have put their lives on the line, and it is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this nation, and we should not be involved in that process.”

