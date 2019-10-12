‘Ludicrous buffoon’ Trump roasted for boasting farmers ruined by his tariffs are about to ‘hit pay dirt’

President Donald Trump launched a tweetstorm on Saturday morning congratulating himself for a trade agreement with China that has not been agreed upon and has yet to be signed — if it happens at all based upon recent history.

According to the president, ” The deal I just made with China is, by far, the greatest and biggest deal ever made for our Great Patriot Farmers in the history of our Country. In fact, there is a question as to whether or not this much product can be produced? Our farmers will figure it out. Thank you China!”

He then added, “Other aspects of the deal are also great – technology, financial services, 16-20 Billion in Boeing Planes etc., but WOW, the Farmers really hit pay dirt! @ChuckGrassley @joniernst @debfisher @BenSasse Thank you to all Republicans in Congress for your invaluable help!”

Few on Twitter were buying with some noting he has bragged about a deal before, only to come up empty-handed.

You can see some responses below:

Is it in writing w/ all the appropriate signatures? NOPE. — web (@boysrule2) October 12, 2019

Don’t be fooled, #DonaldTrump did not reach a full trade agreement with China. 😳 #TrumpLiesMatter — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) October 12, 2019

Translation: please vote for me again, farmers. Please please please please (just don’t look at your bank accounts until after the election) please please please PLEASE. — pwthm11 (@pwtham11) October 12, 2019

How many times have you said China will something and it turns out to be a cynical attempt at market manipulation? About 100 times at the last count. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) October 12, 2019

You haven't even made the deal. Nothing has been signed. Nothing has changed. You're just trying to divert all the well-deserved negative press surrounding your inept actions on behalf of this country. #Resign — Lisa J. (@LTrctrc) October 12, 2019

Narrator: There is in fact no deal. Nothing in writing and this is the third time the president has made such an announcement with no follow through. More of the same. Lies. — IM🍑 T R U M P 🗽 (@cheetofacts) October 12, 2019

Rotting soybeans and corn is just what the doctor ordered. — Mrs Olson Says (@mrsolsonsays) October 12, 2019

There's no deal signed. Just ask "denuclearized" North Korea. — Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) October 12, 2019

Translation: "There is no deal." "The specifics of the deal are still being hammered out, and they haven't been signed yet."https://t.co/Vsb9JUHMKn — Arlo Walker (@ArloTWalker) October 12, 2019

So, there's a refund on that 28 Billion? — D. Castillo (@HDblurredvision) October 12, 2019

do you have any idea just what a ludicrous buffoon you sound like — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 12, 2019

Willing to bet heavily that doesn’t happen. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) October 12, 2019