‘Ludicrous buffoon’ Trump roasted for boasting farmers ruined by his tariffs are about to ‘hit pay dirt’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump launched a tweetstorm on Saturday morning congratulating himself for a trade agreement with China that has not been agreed upon and has yet to be signed — if it happens at all based upon recent history.

According to the president, ” The deal I just made with China is, by far, the greatest and biggest deal ever made for our Great Patriot Farmers in the history of our Country. In fact, there is a question as to whether or not this much product can be produced? Our farmers will figure it out. Thank you China!

He then added, “Other aspects of the deal are also great – technology, financial services, 16-20 Billion in Boeing Planes etc., but WOW, the Farmers really hit pay dirt! @ChuckGrassley @joniernst @debfisher @BenSasse Thank you to all Republicans in Congress for your invaluable help!”

Few on Twitter were buying with some noting he has bragged about a deal before, only to come up empty-handed.

You can see some responses below:

Breaking Banner

