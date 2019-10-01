Maddow explained Ukraine scandal to Stephen Colbert: Trump ‘is going to get impeached for it’

Comedian Stephen Colbert interviewed MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on “The Late Show” on Tuesday.
“As I’ve said to you many times before, I think that you are America’s premier explainer,” Colbert said. “Something complicated going on in the day, and you come out — and as I said before — you lay the story out like parts on a lawn and then put it together and say this is how the engine works.”
“Are you at all frustrated that the present scandal is so damn simple?” Colbert asked. “Let me lay out the parts. Trump called Ukraine — and I’m done.”
“Exactly,” she replied.
“Yeah, you can’t even sleuth your way through it,” Maddow noted. “In order to find out that Trump called Ukraine, what we had to do is ask Trump, ‘Did you call Ukraine?’ And he said, ‘Yes, here’s the evidence.'”
“It wasn’t even like, ‘Who done it? How can we prove it?’ It’s just over,” Maddow noted.
“There is stuff to explain, like ‘Why did this happen in Ukraine? And why did he think he could get that? And what’s going to happen to Ukraine?’ There’s other contextual stuff that I could make long segments about,” she noted.
“But in terms of who done it — he did it, he admitted it, and he’s going to be impeached for it,” Maddow added, to applause from the studio audience.
Watch:
