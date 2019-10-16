‘Madman behavior’: CNN panel aghast at Trump’s latest insane statements on Turkey and the Kurds
President Donald Trump on Wednesday waved off criticisms of his abrupt withdrawal from Syria by saying that the Kurds are “no angels” and that they were being “protected” now by a Syrian government that has allegedly used chemical weapons against its own citizens.
The president also said that the fighting going on right now between the Kurds and the Turkish military was not America’s problem, despite the fact that he dispatched both Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Ankara with the goal of negotiating a ceasefire.
All of these moves left CNN contributors John Avlon and Max Boot struggling to make sense of the president’s latest impulsive and contradictory actions.
“This is madman behavior,” said Boot. “There is no way to make sense, to rationalize this, because he very impulsively decided to… let Erdogan do what he wants without consulting with the Pentagon, without consulting with his aides, and now he and the rest of the administration are trying to clean up.”
Avlon then chimed in to say that Trump in the past has always been impulsive, but there used to be more people around him capable of containing his worst instincts.
“His impulse is to jump over the ledge,” Avlon said. “He keeps getting talked off the ledge by the professionals, but he made this decision impulsively without his military advisers.”
Here’s the connection between Trump’s Ukraine scandal and convict Paul Manafort’s multitude of crimes: CNN’s Avlon
CNN's John Avlon on Wednesday explained how the current Ukraine scandal engulfing the Trump White House actually started last decade, when former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort started working as a lobbyist in the former Soviet republic.
Looking at all the information we know about Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Avlon summed up how many events over the past several years have finally come to a head.
CNN buried in scorn for asking final debate question on Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush’s friendship
Viewers lambasted CNN on Tuesday for using its time with Democratic presidential candidates to bring up Ellen DeGeneres' friendship with former President George W. Bush, who is considered to be a war criminal by some Democratic voters.
CNN asked about the friendship at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate, where moderator Anderson Cooper put the question to the entire field of candidates -- even though no questions had been asked about climate change or China.
