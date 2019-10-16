Quantcast
‘Make it a twofer’: Trump brutally mocked after claiming ‘rumor has it’ CNN’s president will resign ‘momentarily’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump unleashed his second attack on the media over the course of less than 24 hours, this time attacking his top news target, CNN, as “a virtual fraud.” The president also claimed “rumor has it” CNN’s president, Jeff Zucker, “will be resigining momentarily?” (The typo is Mr. Trump’s.)

Trump did not specify exactly why this time he is calling CNN “a virtual fraud,” but late Monday he posted tweets promoting far right wing activist and conspiracy theorist group Project Veritas, headed by James O’Keefe, who has been targeting CNN. O’Keefe is best-known for his fraudulent and deceptively-edited videos that were used to destroy ACORN, while other videos tried to take down Planned Parenthood.

UPDATE: CNN spokesperson responds:

Social media users were quick to blast the president’s serial dishonesty and astonishing lack of self-awareness.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
