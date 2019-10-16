‘Make it a twofer’: Trump brutally mocked after claiming ‘rumor has it’ CNN’s president will resign ‘momentarily’

President Donald Trump unleashed his second attack on the media over the course of less than 24 hours, this time attacking his top news target, CNN, as “a virtual fraud.” The president also claimed “rumor has it” CNN’s president, Jeff Zucker, “will be resigining momentarily?” (The typo is Mr. Trump’s.)

Now that we have found out that @CNN is a virtual fraud, rumor has it that Jeff Zucker will be resigining momentarily? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

Trump did not specify exactly why this time he is calling CNN “a virtual fraud,” but late Monday he posted tweets promoting far right wing activist and conspiracy theorist group Project Veritas, headed by James O’Keefe, who has been targeting CNN. O’Keefe is best-known for his fraudulent and deceptively-edited videos that were used to destroy ACORN, while other videos tried to take down Planned Parenthood.

“Project Veritas-Obtained Undercover Videos Highlight Jeff Zucker’s (@CNN) Campaign To Destroy Trump. Videos Reveal @CNN’s BIAS!” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews Does this sound like a good, or even great, lawsuit? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

UPDATE: CNN spokesperson responds:

lol — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) October 15, 2019

Social media users were quick to blast the president’s serial dishonesty and astonishing lack of self-awareness.

you first — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 15, 2019

Fun facts about Project Veritas: – O’Keefe paid $100K to settle a defamation case.

– Project Veritas was caught trying to trick The Washington Post into posting a false story.

– O’Keefe has a federal criminal record. But sure, let’s believe him. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 15, 2019

oh my god, do your job — Erin democracy banshee Ryan (@morninggloria) October 15, 2019

Rumor has it that you can’t spell “resigning,” and that you paid $25M for fraud with a fake university, and $6M for fraud with one of your failed condo projects. Also, your fraudulent charity was shut down because you were stealing from it. Will you be resigining momentarily? — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) October 15, 2019

Do the world a favor, and make it a twofer. https://t.co/gxka9QcnSD — Keith Fitzgerald (@keithmfitz) October 15, 2019

Stop using your position as President of the United States to attack the media. It’s disgraceful. A free and independent press is indispensable to a healthy democracy (which of course I recognize you’re trying hard to undermine). — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) October 15, 2019

News isn’t fake just because it’s critical of you. Alternative facts are not real unless supported by evidence. Trump’s war isn’t with the MSM, it’s with the facts. Donald Trump and Fox News are the fake news you seek. Entertainment programming for ratings and advertisers — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) October 15, 2019

the president of the united states seems to think he’s a media gossip blogger https://t.co/wrGnHPHh6f — Travis Gettys (@wirecan) October 15, 2019

The Kurds are being slaughtered. ISIS will soon be on the rise again, thanks to you; people are going bankrupt over healthcare costs; people can’t afford their prescriptions; minimum wage is stagnate; the 1% got all the tax breaks, and you’re tweeting about @CNN. Sick. — Anne Leonard 🌹🔥 (@Anne_TX) October 15, 2019

What does #resigining mean? If there is a fraud in our midst it is not @CNN . It’s odd that every Trump critic, regardless of evidence to the contrary is a fraud. Every Trump apologist – regardless of the absence of evidence is the greatest thing since Walter Cronkite. — Slowly Boiled Frog (@davidcaryhart) October 15, 2019

Says the guy who had to refund money for running a fake university… — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) October 15, 2019

Just wondering..will Trump actually resign on Twitter?…that’s the rumor…Awesome! — Mac (@Mac73713968) October 15, 2019