Quantcast
Connect with us

McConnell could face revolt from GOP senators if he tries to dismiss Trump impeachment trial without a vote

Published

1 min ago

on

With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggesting he could avoid a Constitutionally-mandated trial of President Donald Trump if the Democratic-led House votes and passes articles of impeachment, the Wall Street Journal suggested he may not find it as easy as he thinks it might be.

In recent interviews, McConnell has hinted that “a vote by the Democratic-controlled House to impeach President Trump could be quickly dispensed with in his chamber. One way to do that: The Republican-controlled Senate could vote on a motion to dismiss the charges without a trial,” the Journal reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

But not so fast, the Journal notes.

“Despite the GOP’s 53-seat Senate majority, passage of such a motion—which would require at least 50 votes, plus the vice president, if needed—isn’t a certainty, since more than a dozen Senate Republicans have been at least somewhat critical of Mr. Trump’s behavior concerning Ukraine,” the reports states while pointing out that some Republican senators actually want to go on the record about the president’s corruption.

While pointing out that “It is unclear if any Republicans would buck the president and the majority leader and side with Democrats on moving forward on an impeachment trial,” the Journal notes that GOP lawmakers, including Senators Mitt Romney (UT), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Mike Crapo (R-ID) have left the door open if the House provides a compelling case.

“At that point there will be a process that allows all sides to be heard, and the Senate will have to decide,” Romney said in a recent interview. “And I think those of us that are in the Senate are being pretty careful at this point not to prejudge, but to wait until the House does its work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to Trump’s woes is his rash decision to pull U.S. military support for Kurds in Syria, which infuriated GOP lawmakers — including Trump stalwart supporter Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“Republicans showed willingness to break with Mr. Trump this week, as many have criticized the president’s judgment on another foreign-policy decision: to move U.S. troops away from Syria’s border with Turkey. The action was seen by many in both parties—including the president’s close allies—as a betrayal of U.S.-allied Kurdish forces,” The Journal added.

You can read more here (subscription required).

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pentagon planned to challenge ‘illegal’ hold on Ukraine aid before Trump phone call revealed

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

The Pentagon was preparing a legal challenge to the White House scheme to block Ukraine aid in an apparent effort to force an investigation of Joe Biden.

Congress had approved hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the U.S. ally in late 2018 as Ukraine fought against Russian aggression, and Pentagon officials began to worry as the funds unsent just weeks before the appropriation was set to expire Sept. 30, reported Yahoo News.

Pentagon officials were baffled that the funding hadn't been sent, even after John Rood, an undersecretary of defense for policy, gave Congress a detailed plan for what weapons and other aid Ukraine could expect from the package.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Inside the jaw-dropping connection between Trump ousting Ukraine ambassador and Guiliani’s busted henchmen

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Trying to wrap their arms around the flood of information that has come out in the past 24 hours about two close associates of Rudy Giuliani who attempted to flee the country before being arrested for campaign finance violations, a CNN panel drew a direct line between their actions at the behest of the former New York City mayor and President Donald Trump firing the ambassador to Ukraine.

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, New Yorker journalist Susan Glassner explained that ousted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch -- who is expected to testify before House members on Friday -- may have been a victim of the machinations of not only Giuliani but also his arrested associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Dumbest crooks ever’: Giuliani henchmen hilariously mocked for Fraud Guarantee and Mafia Rave business names

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

The Internet is marveling over the hilariously revealing names of businesses owned by Rudy Giuliani's henchmen.

Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested Wednesday evening as they seemed ready to flee the U.S. on one-way tickets to Frankfurt, where they were set to take connecting flights to Vienna -- where President Donald Trump's lawyer was planning to fly the following evening.

Parnas and Fruman, who had assisted in Giuliani's efforts to get Ukraine to dig up campaign dirt on Joe Biden, are accused by federal prosecutors of conspiring to "circumvent the federal laws against foreign interference by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and State office."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image