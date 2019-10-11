McConnell could face revolt from GOP senators if he tries to dismiss Trump impeachment trial without a vote

With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggesting he could avoid a Constitutionally-mandated trial of President Donald Trump if the Democratic-led House votes and passes articles of impeachment, the Wall Street Journal suggested he may not find it as easy as he thinks it might be.

In recent interviews, McConnell has hinted that “a vote by the Democratic-controlled House to impeach President Trump could be quickly dispensed with in his chamber. One way to do that: The Republican-controlled Senate could vote on a motion to dismiss the charges without a trial,” the Journal reports.

But not so fast, the Journal notes.

“Despite the GOP’s 53-seat Senate majority, passage of such a motion—which would require at least 50 votes, plus the vice president, if needed—isn’t a certainty, since more than a dozen Senate Republicans have been at least somewhat critical of Mr. Trump’s behavior concerning Ukraine,” the reports states while pointing out that some Republican senators actually want to go on the record about the president’s corruption.

While pointing out that “It is unclear if any Republicans would buck the president and the majority leader and side with Democrats on moving forward on an impeachment trial,” the Journal notes that GOP lawmakers, including Senators Mitt Romney (UT), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Mike Crapo (R-ID) have left the door open if the House provides a compelling case.

“At that point there will be a process that allows all sides to be heard, and the Senate will have to decide,” Romney said in a recent interview. “And I think those of us that are in the Senate are being pretty careful at this point not to prejudge, but to wait until the House does its work.”

Adding to Trump’s woes is his rash decision to pull U.S. military support for Kurds in Syria, which infuriated GOP lawmakers — including Trump stalwart supporter Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“Republicans showed willingness to break with Mr. Trump this week, as many have criticized the president’s judgment on another foreign-policy decision: to move U.S. troops away from Syria’s border with Turkey. The action was seen by many in both parties—including the president’s close allies—as a betrayal of U.S.-allied Kurdish forces,” The Journal added.

