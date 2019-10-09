Quantcast
Michael Cohen will meet with prosecutors in New York to spill everything he knows about Trump: report

1 min ago

President Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen will leave prison for a meeting with New York prosecutors.

Cohen, who’s serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and other crimes, is expected to tell prosecutors everything he knows from his years representing Trump, reported CNN.

The meeting, Cohen’s third with prosecutors, should happen later this month, according to a law enforcement official.

Cohen will be taken to the district attorney’s office in Lower Manhattan with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s general counsel and the head of the economic crimes bureau, the official told CNN.


White House staffers ‘lying low’ and eyeing the exits as Trump faces impeachment: ‘Popping your head up leads to bad things’

13 mins ago

October 9, 2019

White House staffers are paralyzed by a leadership crisis as President Donald Trump faces impeachment.

The president has insisted on handling the response himself, and his strategy has changed on a day-to-day basis, which leaves staffers and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney unsure of their roles, reported Politico.

“Mick is lying low, but everyone is lying low,” a former senior administration official told the website. “White House aides are hoping the president deals with this himself, and everyone is trying to keep their heads down.”

Trump tells another massive whopper: Our military has plenty of bullets — thanks to Obama

39 mins ago

October 9, 2019

We know that Donald Trump lies every single day as he creates his own reality. But Monday he told a ridiculous whopper that also showed he is a mentally unstable moron.

At the core of this delusional observation lies a conspiracy theory so bizarre that the National Rifle Association labeled it baloney.

Speaking to television cameras Monday at the White House, Trump asserted that the U.S. military was without ammunition in January 2017.

“When I took over our military, we did not have ammunition, I was told by a top general, maybe the top of them all. 'Sir, I'm sorry sir, we don't have ammunition.' I said I will never let that happen to another president."

Why we need serious Trump jokes — and comedians to make sense out of impeachment

46 mins ago

October 9, 2019

Jimmy Kimmel and his son Billy

It’s been roughly two weeks since the public learned of a whistleblower coming forward with an “urgent concern” that President Donald Trump was pressuring a foreign power to interfere in a U.S. election. Since then an impeachment inquiry has been put into place, the Trump administration has responded to it and the news cycle has been on a rollercoaster.

The pattern by now is familiar. As the mainstream news tries to offer serious coverage of the Trump administration, they often find themselves in an absurd struggle to make sense of a situation that doesn’t make sense.

