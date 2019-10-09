Michael Cohen will meet with prosecutors in New York to spill everything he knows about Trump: report

President Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen will leave prison for a meeting with New York prosecutors.

Cohen, who’s serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and other crimes, is expected to tell prosecutors everything he knows from his years representing Trump, reported CNN.

The meeting, Cohen’s third with prosecutors, should happen later this month, according to a law enforcement official.

Cohen will be taken to the district attorney’s office in Lower Manhattan with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s general counsel and the head of the economic crimes bureau, the official told CNN.