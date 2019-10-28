Michigan shop owner says he’s not racist after Halloween display shows Trump holding Obama’s head on a rope

A Michigan auto shop owner said over the weekend that he “went too far” with a Halloween decoration that suggested President Donald Trump lynched President Barack Obama.
Dave Huff, owner of Quality Coatings in Livingston County, insisted to the Detroit Free Press that a Halloween display of Trump holding Obama’s head on a rope had nothing to do with race.
“No race ever went into this thing,” Huff insisted. “It was a Halloween decoration that I guess went too far.”
Huff has since changed the display so that the Trump scarecrow is no longer holding Obama’s head.
He also added yellow tape to the display that reads “PC-POLICE.”
Huff’s decision to change the Halloween decoration came after more than 40 negative Facebook reviews. By Monday morning, the Quality Coatings Facebook review page had been taken offline.
Neighbor Robert Feeney told the Free Press that Huff was “pushing the boundaries.”
“He’s getting a little carried away with it, especially when he had Obama’s head hanging on a noose,” Feeney remarked.
