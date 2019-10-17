Mick Mulvaney is now denying the quid pro quo he admitted to in White House briefing
On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney attempted to argue he never claimed there was a quid pro quo in President Donald Trump’s diplomacy with Ukraine:
NEW: Mulvaney walks back today's press briefing: “There never was any condition on the flow of the aid related to the matter of the DNC server.”
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 17, 2019
Just hours before, Mulvaney openly admitted that the White House made foreign aid conditional on helping Trump investigate his political opponents — stunning the president’s legal team and drawing criticism even from Republicans like Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). His new denial directly contradicts what he said on camera.
