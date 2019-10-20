Mick Mulvaney just dug the impeachment hole deeper by admitting Trump ‘is still in the hospitality business’

In a Sunday morning gaffe, White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney likely fueled Democrats’ impeachment case against President Donald Trump.

Mulvaney made the remarks on FOX News Sunday while being grilled by host Chris Wallace.

During a question about the White House’s now-defunct decision to hold the G7 conference at Trump’s Doral resort, Mulvaney revealed that President Donald Trump “still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”

“He was getting hammered by Republicans,” Wallace explained. “So, why did he cave?”

“He was honestly surprised at the level of pushback,” Mulvaney said. “At the end of the day, he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”

Mulvaney’s admission may complicate Trump’s defense against court cases and potential articles of impeachment accusing him of violating the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Watch the video clip below.

Only on FOX News Sunday: Mick Mulvaney reacts to the president's decision to scrap the G7 summit at his Doral resort: "At the end of the day he (the President) still considers himself to be in the hospitality business." Exclusively on FOX News Sunday. Check your local listings. pic.twitter.com/vYfJCwPtJK — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) October 20, 2019