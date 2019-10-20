‘You totally said that’: Mulvaney melts down as Chris Wallace plays tape of quid pro quo admission
White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney struggled on Sunday to deny earlier remarks when he admitted President Donald Trump wanted a quid pro quo for as a condition of aid to Ukraine.
During an interview on FOX News Sunday, host Chris Wallace forced Mulvaney to watch video of himself bragging that Trump held up aid to force Ukraine to investigate the Democratic Party.
According to Wallace, Mulvaney “flinched” by denying that he ever admitted the quid pro quo.
“That’s not what I said, that’s what people said I said,” Mulvaney pleaded. “Here’s what I said… there were two reasons that we held up the aid.”
But on Thursday, Mulvaney had said that the aid was held up for “three reasons,” which he said included the Democratic Party’s server.
“I believe that anyone listening to what you said in that briefing room can come to one conclusion,” Wallace explained before replaying the tape of Mulvaney.
“Go back and watch what I said before that,” Mulvaney begged.
“You totally said that,” Wallace quipped. “You said what you said, and the fact is, after you had that exchange with [ABC’s] Jonathan Karl… you didn’t mention two conditions, you mentioned three conditions.”
At that point, Wallace forced Mulvaney to watch tape of himself again.
Watch Mulvaney flail throughout the interview clip below.
Mike Pompeo gets roasted alive for inventing ‘internal deliberations’ rule to stay mum on Giuliani
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted that he could not discuss President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who has admitted having a role in talks with Ukraine.
"And we do know that so much — and this is by his own admission — that so much of this activity was being carried out by the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani," ABC host George Stephanopoulos told Pompeo in a Sunday interview. "Was he acting with your blessing and supervision?"
"George, I’ve had one consistent policy as the Secretary of State to not talk about internal deliberations inside the administration," Pompeo replied. "I’m not going to change that policy this morning."
Andrew Yang 2020 — but not for president
After the fourth Democratic presidential debate last week, I realized the only enthusiastic endorsement I could make this far out was for Andrew Yang — but not for president. Instead, Yang should lead the Department of Commerce under whomever gets elected. because he has a 21st-century, visionary grasp of economics.
American capitalism is a dead man walking, but don’t count on the corporate news media to tell you as the staggering continues before the final collapse. Signs of the existential crisis are as clear as the flaming orange kleptomaniac who occupies the White House. Rest assured, the business press dominated by the Wall Street pyramid builders will tell you that nobody saw it coming. They always do that after a crash comes.
‘Factually wrong’ Sean Duffy busted pushing ‘absurd conspiracy theory’ on his first day as a CNN contributor
CNN announced on Sunday that former Congressman Sean Duffy, who quit Congress to take care of nine children, has joined the network as a political analyst. He spent his first appearance repeating Republican talking points and a wild conspiracy theory.
During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union program, Duffy defended President Donald Trump by bringing up the conspiracy theory that Ukraine has control of a Democratic Party server.
"Hold on a second!" Duffy said in response to Republican analyst Amanda Carpenter, who argued that Trump can only blame himself if he gets impeached.