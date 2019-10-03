Mike Pence busted for using the ‘Sgt. Schultz defense’ to deny knowledge of Ukraine scandal
Washington Post columnist Max Boot on Thursday shredded Vice President Mike Pence for denying any knowledge of President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden — and compared him to a notoriously incompetent “Hogan’s Heroes” character.
During a panel discussion about Pence’s role in the Ukraine scandal, Boot mapped out just how unlikely it is that the vice president has really been in the dark about what’s been happening.
“I think Vice President Pence is trying the Sgt. [Schultz] defense — ‘I know nuh-theeng, I know nuh-theeng!” he said. “It’s pretty incredible that he would not know what was going on, because it was not exactly a secret that Rudy Giuliani was running around trying to pressure the Ukrainians to investigate Biden.”
He notes that Pence received a readout of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and was subsequently asked to meet with Ukrainian officials to press them on fighting “corruption” — which Boot interprets as a code for investigating Biden.
“I guess Pence has two choices here: He can admit that he was part of this nefarious scheme to betray the trust of the American people, or he can claim that he was clueless and had no idea what he was involved in,” Boot said. “And so he’s obviously going for the clueless defense.”
2020 Election
Republicans have good reason for new panic after Trump asked China for help attacking Biden
A CNN panel discussing Donald Trump's call to China for help finding dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden pointed out that Republicans are now in a new and even more "terrible' position" than they were just a few days ago as impeachment proceedings have sped up.
Speaking with host Kate Bolduan, former White House Communications Director Joe Lockhart addressed the president's comments on Thursday where he invited China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN
‘Like a cornered animal’: Gulf War whistleblower says Trump’s actions reek of fear
Patrick Eddington, the whistleblower who uncovered sensitive information about American soldiers being exposed to chemical weapons during the first Iraq War, told CNN's Kate Bolduan on Thursday that President Donald Trump looks like he's in a full blown panic over the Ukraine scandal.
When asked for his reaction to Trump's rage-filled press conference on Wednesday, Eddington didn't mince words about the president's current condition.
CNN
Mike Pence busted for using the ‘Sgt. Schultz defense’ to deny knowledge of Ukraine scandal
Washington Post columnist Max Boot on Thursday shredded Vice President Mike Pence for denying any knowledge of President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden -- and compared him to a notoriously incompetent "Hogan's Heroes" character.
During a panel discussion about Pence's role in the Ukraine scandal, Boot mapped out just how unlikely it is that the vice president has really been in the dark about what's been happening.
"I think Vice President Pence is trying the Sgt. [Schultz] defense -- 'I know nuh-theeng, I know nuh-theeng!" he said. "It's pretty incredible that he would not know what was going on, because it was not exactly a secret that Rudy Giuliani was running around trying to pressure the Ukrainians to investigate Biden."