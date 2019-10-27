Quantcast
Mike Pence flinches and refuses to call impeachment witnesses ‘liars’ in tense CBS interview

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence tapdanced his away out of calling multiple career U.S. diplomats “liars” at the prompting of Face the Nation host Magaret Brennan on Sunday morning.

Asked about credible testimony from multiple State Department officials and ambassadors that Donald Trump tried to offer foreign aid to Ukraine for dirt on political opponents, Pence seemed to want to have nothing to do with the line of questioning.

“We have had at least four U.S. officials under oath say that they had knowledge of a deal being offered that made military aid and a meeting with the president contingent on opening an investigation that relates to the company Joe Biden’s son served on the board of,” Brennan began. “Are they all lying?”

Saying the president did “nothing wrong,” Pence grimaced before attempting to change the focus of the question.

“What I can tell you is all of my interaction on this issue with the President of the United States and President Zelensky focused entirely on three things,” he recited. “Number one, the United States of America’s support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion of Crimea and the war that Russia has been fomenting there. Number two, President Zelensky was elected in a historic landslide… on an agenda to end corruption in Ukraine. And we very much wanted to understand the progress on that. And thirdly, President Trump believed that it was time for the European community to step up.”

“Are you saying you did not ever hear of such a deal? Is that what I understand you’re describing?” Brennan pressed as the vice president talked over her.

Pence again insisted it was not a part of his “interactions” with Trump.

Watch below:

Obama photographer calls into question White House photo of Trump in Situation Room during ISIS raid

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Sunday morning the White House photographer for former President Barack Obama suggested that members of Donald Trump's administration,  along with the president, posed for a Situation Room picture in the wake of a U.S. military raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at a time other than the White House claimed.

Pete Souza, the former director of the White House Photography Office, noted that the timestamp of the photo did not match up with the reported time of the operation.

On Twitter, he wrote:  "The raid, as reported, took place at 3:30PM Washington time. The photo, as shown in the camera IPTC data, was taken at "17:05:24"

Russian military undercuts Trump by expressing ‘valid doubts about the reality and success’ of ISIS raid

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

The Russian Federation's military said on Sunday that it had "valid doubts" about President Donald Trump's claim that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed.

In a speech from the White House on Sunday, Trump first thanked Russia for its assistance in the raid. According to Trump, Russia had allowed U.S. aircraft into its airspace to conduct the operation.

But later on Sunday, the Russian military indicated that it was unaware of the raid, according to BBC reporter Steve Rosenberg.

A spokesperson for the Russian military said there were "valid doubts about the reality & success" of the U.S. operation.

Pelosi takes jab at Trump for being kept in the dark on Baghdadi killing while Russia was notified

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

In an official statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressed displeasure with President Donald Trump for keeping congressional leaders in the dark about the military assault that ended with the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi -- but notified Russia instead.

During an early morning press conference, Trump admitted he did not share information with the so-called "Gang of 8," but that he keep Russia up to date.

In her statement, Pelosi commended the military for the raid, but slipped in a pointed jab at the president by warning "The House must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top Congressional Leadership were notified of in advance.”

