Mike Pompeo ‘threw binders’ at subordinates at CIA — and demanded they take polygraphs: report

On Tuesday, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reported that President Donald Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was prone to “fits of anger” while working as Director of the CIA — including throwing binders at officials and demanding they take polygraph tests:

For context, former senior US intelligence officials tell @nbcnews while at the CIA, Pompeo was a bully to subordinates, driving some to quit or seek new assignments. “Throwing binders was a popular sport,” said one. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) October 1, 2019

Pompeo, who accuses lawmakers who want answers of bullying, had fits of “anger” while at CIA, former Sr intelligence officials say. Often, an official said, it would happen if analysis didn’t match the political theme of the day. Lots of slammed phones + demands for polygraphs. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) October 1, 2019

Pompeo, a former GOP representative from Kansas, was initially appointed by Trump to serve as CIA Director in 2017, then moved to the State Department after the firing of Rex Tillerson.

Pompeo is one of many senior Trump administration officials caught up in the Ukraine scandal, as new reporting reveals he was listening in on the call in which Trump apparently tried to extort the president of Ukraine to help him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.