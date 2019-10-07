Quantcast
Mitch McConnell admits Trump’s Syria withdrawal only benefits Russia and Iran

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Syria will only help Russia and Iran.

McConnell has been attacked as “Moscow Mitch” for protecting President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation while scoring a major aluminum plant in his state from a Russian oligarch.

According to CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller, McConnell raised concerns about the decision, calling it “a precipitous withdrawal” and saying it “would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime.”

According to Knoller, McConnell urged Trump to keep the coalition together to defeat ISIS instead of agreeing to whatever international leaders tell him to do.

Trump campaigned on the idea of withdrawing troops from the Middle East to stop never-ending wars. When he tried to withdraw all troops in Afghanistan, Republican leaders were forced to vote against Trump’s plan. The measure, which passed by the Senate 68-23, said the Islamic State and al-Qaida militants are still a serious threat to the U.S. “A precipitous withdrawal” of U.S. forces from those countries could “allow terrorists to regroup, destabilize critical regions and create vacuums that could be filled by Iran or Russia,” it said.


