Mitch McConnell’s campaign brags to supporters about how his wife corruptly favored Kentucky developers

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, have come under fire for using their official positions to help one another. Chiefly, recent reporting suggests that Chao vastly favored officials from McConnell’s home state when taking grant meetings, and that McConnell’s staff sets up these meetings by telling Chao which developers are McConnell’s “friends” or “loyal supporters.”

On Tuesday, Politico reported that McConnell’s campaign is openly boasting about this to supporters, with a tweet highlighting the original reporting:

Mitch McConnell is a Kentucky Asset. https://t.co/TXLzmxoSoW — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) October 7, 2019

Even some Republicans in Kentucky are not amused by this gambit. “Where are my ‘Corrupt for Kentucky’ shirts,” tweeted Doug Stafford, chief of staff for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

Chao, for what it is worth, has denied allegations that she showed favoritism to Kentucky. But clearly her husband has a different opinion about it.