Morning Joe panelist goes off and accuses Trump of being owned by Putin because he’s broke

Published

2 hours ago

on

“Morning Joe” regular Donny Deutsch went off on a rant on Donald Trump on Thursday morning, saying the president continually takes the side of the Russians because he is a failed businessman who needs their cash to prop up his business ventures.

Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Deutsch — a former friend of Trump’s — used reports that the Russians are inserting themselves into Syrian areas abandoned the U.S. on the president’s orders as a jumping off point.

“He lies on TV, he leaves democratic allies abandoned, he plays dumb when confronted with a budding scandal that has grown up all around him. and all roads may lead to Vladimir Putin as it pertains to Donald Trump’s overriding policy,” host Scarborough suggested leading to an eventual diatribe by Deutsch.

“Make no mistake because it’s easy to forget, let’s not forget it, ” Deutsch explained. “This is all about failed casinos. He is owned by Putin because he’s been laundering money, Russian money, for the last 20, 30 years. He’s owned by them, that’s what this is.”

“You talk to any banker in New York, any businessperson in New York, any real estate person in port, we have a president that’s selling out our military that’s costing lives because he is owned by our geopolitical enemy because he’s been laundering money for him as a criminal organization for the last 30 years,” he insisted. “That will come out in time.”

“That is speculation and only speculation right now,” host Scarborough cautioned. “I will say that it is speculation among New York bankers who have loaned Donald Trump money in the past and who have been following his business career for 30, 40 years.”

“But I think we all will be absolutely fascinated when we finally figure out what Vladimir Putin has on Donald Trump and why Donald Trump has surrendered the Middle East, helped ISIS, helped Iran, helped Russia, helped Turkey, helped all of our enemies and betrayed all of our allies,” the MSNBC continued. “You know, a lot of people think that it’s — that he has compromising pictures or something happened in a hotel in Russia years ago. No, it goes back to money. It’s always about money.”

Watch below:

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday morning, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said that Congress should use the power of the purse strings and cut off paychecks to any White House official who ignores a subpoena to appear before a House committee investigating Donald Trump's administration.

Speaking with the hosts, the California lawmaker also took a few shots at the GOP lawmakers who stormed a closed-door meeting, comparing them to high schoolers pulling a "stunt" then leaving a mess behind.

"The Oversight Committee has been focused on all the corruption in this administration, but we have also been painfully in a position of not being able to access the information we need because there's been such a resistance to giving us documents that we need to do our jobs," Speier explained.

An editorial from the conservative Wall Street Journal argues that President Donald Trump does not deserve to be impeached because he was too incompetent to properly carry out a corrupt act.

In an editorial that criticizes Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for holding impeachment inquiry testimony behind closed doors so far, the editorial board argues that ambassador Bill Taylor's testimony that Trump directly tied military aid to Ukraine to investigating his political opponents shouldn't be seen as an impeachable offense because the president got caught doing it.

Defenders of President Donald Trump have repeatedly claimed that the president can't be impeached because he didn't break any laws, despite the fact that Congress does not need to prove explicitly illegal activity to formally impeach a president.

All the same, one official who served in the George W. Bush administration believes that the president very possibly did break federal laws against bribery with his attempt to shake down Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

