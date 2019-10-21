Morning Joe slams ‘stupid’ Mick Mulvaney for his latest attempt to snow the ‘rubes’ with a conspiracy theory

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough bashed acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for insulting the public’s intelligence by denying his confession of a quid pro quo arrangement.

The “Morning Joe” host said Mulvaney clearly lied by denying that he’d admitted during a videotaped news conference to helping to hold up aid to Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure the foreign ally to investigate a debunked conspiracy theory held by President Donald Trump.

“There’s rank stupidity here,” Scarborough said. “I don’t know whether Mick Mulvaney is the one that is so stupid or whether he believes that Donald Trump supporters are so stupid that if he just keeps lying, talks fast enough, he thinks the rubes — he must consider them to be rubes — in his mind will let it pass.”

Mulvaney was called out on his lies during a Fox News appearance Sunday, and Scarbrough said he tried to change the subject to a debunked conspiracy theory involving a Democratic National Committee server and Ukraine.

“Only conspiracy theorists are talking about a DNC server being hidden mysteriously somewhere by an oligarch in Ukraine,” he said. “Nobody believes that to be the truth. That is a conspiracy theory, and yet he is saying, that’s the quid pro quo, this conspiracy theory that was disproven by conservatives and liberals a very long time ago.”