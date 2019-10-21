Morning Joe slams ‘stupid’ Mick Mulvaney for his latest attempt to snow the ‘rubes’ with a conspiracy theory
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough bashed acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for insulting the public’s intelligence by denying his confession of a quid pro quo arrangement.
The “Morning Joe” host said Mulvaney clearly lied by denying that he’d admitted during a videotaped news conference to helping to hold up aid to Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure the foreign ally to investigate a debunked conspiracy theory held by President Donald Trump.
“There’s rank stupidity here,” Scarborough said. “I don’t know whether Mick Mulvaney is the one that is so stupid or whether he believes that Donald Trump supporters are so stupid that if he just keeps lying, talks fast enough, he thinks the rubes — he must consider them to be rubes — in his mind will let it pass.”
Mulvaney was called out on his lies during a Fox News appearance Sunday, and Scarbrough said he tried to change the subject to a debunked conspiracy theory involving a Democratic National Committee server and Ukraine.
“Only conspiracy theorists are talking about a DNC server being hidden mysteriously somewhere by an oligarch in Ukraine,” he said. “Nobody believes that to be the truth. That is a conspiracy theory, and yet he is saying, that’s the quid pro quo, this conspiracy theory that was disproven by conservatives and liberals a very long time ago.”
Breaking Banner
Report exposes right-wing effort to ban criticism of Israel in US schools
Human rights and free speech advocates responded with alarm Thursday to a Guardian report revealing that pro-Israel and right-wing lobbyists are encouraging Republican state lawmakers to pass legislation that could outlaw discussions about the Israeli government's human rights abuses and occupation of Palestinian territory at all levels of the U.S. public education system under the guise of fighting anti-Semitism.
As Trump tweets he is ‘bringing soldiers home,’ Pentagon chief says US forces leaving Syria are shifting to Iraq
"Reuters video images showed armored vehicles carrying U.S. troops through the Sahela border crossing into Iraq's northern province of Dohuk," the outlet reported.
Trump, either unaware of or deliberately lying about the destination of U.S. forces, tweeted an update Sunday that he attributed to his defense secretary, who he misnamed "Esperanto."
"The ceasefire is holding up very nicely. There are some minor skirmishes that have ended quickly," Trump said in a tweet that has since been deleted and replaced by a similar message. "New areas being resettled with the Kurds. USA soldiers are not in combat or ceasefire zones. We have secured the oil. Bringing soldiers home!"
Australian papers censor front pages in press freedom campaign
Newspapers across Australia ran heavily redacted front pages on Monday in protest against government secrecy and a crackdown on press freedom, a rare show of unity in a fractious media landscape.
National and regional mastheads including The Australian, The Sydney Morning Herald and the Australian Financial Review hit newsstands Monday with most of their front-page news stories blacked out.
Advertisements have also been rolled out across the country's television networks, asking viewers to consider the question: "When the government hides the truth from you, what are they covering up?"