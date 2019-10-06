Quantcast
‘Most implausible alibi I’ve ever heard’: Trump ridiculed for blaming Rick Perry for Ukraine call

Published

2 hours ago

on

During a conference call with House Republicans on Friday, President Donald Trump reportedly blamed Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the July 25 call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the center of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Citing three anonymous sources who were on the conference call, Axios reported Saturday that “Trump rattled off the same things he has been saying publicly—that his call with Zelensky was ‘perfect’ and he did nothing wrong.”

“But he then threw Perry into the mix and said something to the effect of: ‘Not a lot of people know this but, I didn’t even want to make the call. The only reason I made the call was because Rick asked me to. Something about an LNG [liquified natural gas] plant,'” Axios reported, citing one source’s recollection of the president’s remarks.

“Another source on the call, according to Axios, “said Trump added that ‘more of this will be coming out in the next few days’—referring to Perry,” who is reportedly planning to leave the White House by the end of November.

There is no mention of an LNG plant in the memo of Trump’s call with Zelensky that the White House released last month.

As the Daily Beast reported, Trump’s claim that Perry is responsible for the Ukraine conversation is “contradicted by text messages released earlier this week between top U.S. diplomats and Andrey Yermak, an aide to Zelensky, which suggest Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was a primary advocate for arranging the call.”

Critics were not impressed by Trump’s attempt to deflect blame for the call, during which the U.S. president pressed Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

“‘I was talked into my crime by Rick Perry’ is the most implausible alibi I’ve ever heard,” tweeted Esquire‘s Charles Pierce.

Others similarly lambasted the president’s reported comments:

This is not the first time Trump has thrown a member of his administration under the bus during the Ukraine scandal.

“I think you should ask for Vice President [Mike] Pence’s conversation, because he had a couple of conversations also,” Trump told reporters last week.

In response to Axios‘s reporting, writer Thor Benson tweeted, “Giuliani, Pompeo, and others should pay attention to what Trump is doing to Rick Perry. They’re next.”


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy’: Conservative columnist claims Trump has only himself to blame for impeachment

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

In a column for the Washington Post, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Kathleen Parker sarcastically pointed out that President Donald Trump's attack on former Vice President Joe Biden has boomeranged back on him in the form of an impeachment inquiry -- and the president richly deserves it.

Parker did not let Biden and his son Hunter off the hook, saying it was obvious that the former veep's son was trading on his famous last name to enrich himself -- but she then noted that wasn't a crime and what Trump is doing is.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN panel ridicules Marco Rubio’s ‘flailing in the wind’ defense of Trump asking China for Biden dirt

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

A CNN "New Day" panel discussing the unsurprising lack of Republican lawmakers coming forward to defend Donald Trump over his call for the Chinese government to investigate potential Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, settled on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for having the courage to come forward -- only to defend the president.

Speaking with hosts Christi Paul and Boris Sanchez, regular CNN contributor Bakari Sellers referenced Democratic House member Jahana Hayes (MI), who represents a conservative district , and who said she didn't care if she lost in 2020 because she supports impeachment.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bottlenecks and stockpiles: UK firms in last Brexit stretch

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

British companies are ramping up preparations ahead of Brexit, spearheaded by the food and drink sectors stockpiling extra ingredients and bottles.

"Get ready for Brexit" is the UK government's slogan ahead of the nation's scheduled departure from the European Union on October 31.

Billboards up and down the country are carrying the message as part of a state-funded advertising campaign that also features leaflets, online information and a roadshow where businesses can further seek advice.

"We are preparing for the potential impact of the UK's departure from the European Union by building stocks of key ingredients and equipment that could be affected by disruption to the flow of goods into the UK," bakery chain Greggs said this week, addressing customer concerns that they could struggle to get hold of its famed sausage rolls.

Continue Reading
 
 
