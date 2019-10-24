Quantcast
MSNBC analyst makes a 'very compelling case' that Rudy Giuliani could be 'charged today' with 3 felonies

60 mins ago

Former U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani could be “charged today” with three separate federal charges, a former U.S. Attorney explained on MSNBC on Thursday.

“Donald Trump is obviously the epicenter in this impeachment inquiry, but Rudy Giuliani has always been its beating heart,” MSNBC’s Peter Alexander reported. “His fingerprints are all over the Ukraine saga that along with a series of blunders has complicated his traditional role as Trump’s cable TV fighter. You may or may not have noticed, but Giuliani’s been conspicuous absent from the airwaves recently, reportedly by design, but who knows how long that will last.”

He noted that “historically, he seems to have hurt his client’s argument more than he has helped it.”

For analysis, Alexander introduced former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade. She was the author a mock indictment of Giuliani that she assembled from public evidence alongside former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, who is also an MSNBC legal analyst.

“So make your case against Rudy Giuliani based on what we know publicly to this point,” Alexander said.

“Based on public meetings, based on public statements, based on Tweets, there is evidence to support a case that Rudy Giuliani engaged in three crimes,” she replied. “One, conspiracy to defraud the United States by seeking a thing of value from a foreign government. The government of Ukraine investigations about rivals of President Trump.”

“Count two, conspiracy to commit bribery, exchanging the performance of an official act that is military aid in exchange for this information is a crime under the bribery statutes,” she continued.

“And finally contempt of Congress. Congress has issued a valid subpoena to Rudy Giuliani. He has simply said I am not complying. He has some recourse, which is to go to a court and say it’s either harassing, oppressive, overly broad but he hasn’t done that. He just said I am not going to comply,” she explained.

“So all three of those counts I think could be charged today,” McQuade concluded.

Former Secretary of Labor Chris Lu agreed.

“They’ve made a very compelling case,” Lu said.

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
