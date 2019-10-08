Quantcast
MSNBC anchor rips White House letter to Pelosi as ‘talking points’ — because Trump lacks a legal argument

Published

51 mins ago

on

The White House on Tuesday sent a letter to Congress saying they “won’t cooperate” with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s solicitation of foreign election interference.

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd blasted the letter as nothing more than, “an elaborate press release.”

“They don’t have — they don’t really have a legal argument,” Todd explained. “And I think they kind of know it.”

“It appears to be dressed up in a political argument. They don’t have any legal precedent to point to here that indicates anything that supports a single thing they’ve uttered,” he concluded.

“I think you’ve hit the nail on the head,” NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker replied.

“As one administration official said earlier, just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do it,” she explained. “And that’s effectively what they’re trying to argue here, Chuck, it is not clear that they have a legal argument that they’re making.”

“And the thing is, what they’re basically saying is that Congress has no right to ever investigate the president. That’s — it just — this is not a winning legal argument, but I guess they’re trying to make a political argument and that’s a whole other story,” Todd said.

“They are. And they see this as an effective political strategy, Chuck. Remember, this is what we have seen over the past several months of investigations, the White House effectively blocking requests for documents and witness testimony. President Trump lashing out on Twitter and effectively trying to cast this as an extension of the witch hunt,” she reminded. “He thought that was effective. He obviously thought it was effective during the Mueller investigation, but a lot of his allies are not convinced that it’s going to work this time around or this stonewalling is going to work, Chuck.”

Watch:

