MSNBC conservative goes down in flames trying to separate Trump’s incompetence from his corruption
MSNBC conservative Noah Rothman met furious pushback when he dismissed poll numbers as insignificant showing a growing majority of Americans support the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The “Morning Joe” contributor argued that those numbers reflected the president’s approval rating and would not exert any pressure on congressional Republicans, but instead place greater pressure on Democrats to make their case for impeachment.
“It’s incumbent on Democrats to make this case,” Rothman said. “Right now they are presenting a united front because it’s still primary season. Once we get into the general (election campaign) there will be more pressure on them to explain their position, but it’s incumbent on Democrats to make the case.”
Scarborough interrupted to challenge his fellow conservative.
“Noah, what case?” Scarborough said. “You’ve been shocked by — what case, though? You’ve been shocked by what’s happened. I don’t understand. You’re saying they have to make — Donald Trump has made the case, he makes in front of banks of cameras. This isn’t ‘who met at a secret meeting in Trump Tower in June of 2016?’ He’s asking our enemies to actually dig up dirt on domestic opponents. So what case do they have to make?”
Rothman said the 2020 election put Democrats in a precarious position, because they had to make the case for impeachment while also talking about the policies their primary voters care about.
“There’s no come-to-Jesus moment happening for Republicans,” Rothman said. “They have to explain why this is a very serious impeachable offense deeming removal from office, upending the 2020 election (and) an extraordinary constitutional remedy, and they cannot do that while also at the same time saying, ‘We have to talk about prescription drug pricing, too.'”
Co-host Mika Brzezinski cocked her head in confusion, as Rothman continued to lay out his argument that Democrats faced greater pressure in impeaching a historically unpopular president amid an election campaign.
“It’s important to talk about healthcare and the climate and all these other sundry issues which are very important, very critical to the Democratic agenda, but nowhere near as critical as explaining why a constitutional remedy reserved for the most extraordinary circumstances is merited in this case,” he said. “If they do make those two cases simultaneously, they will make both of them badly, and give Republicans an excuse to say why this is not the earth-ender, shattering moment that Democrats claim it is.”
Rothman conceded that Trump had committed an impeachable offense, but he said Democrats had not yet explained why the president should be removed from office — and MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle agreed that lawmakers already had all the evidence they needed.
“All they would have to do is show yesterday’s press availability as he stood alongside the president of Italy and basically rewrote history, current and past, and basically said ISIS is okay, they’re not a big threat to us, they’re 7,000 miles away,” Barnicle said. “Because the Midwest, places like Missouri, places like Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota — those are the sons and daughters who are going to go fight the next war against ISIS.”
“He made the case yesterday for his incompetence,” Barnicle added. “His threat to the national security is a constant and present danger.”
Rothman said the president’s bizarre behavior was a separate issue from impeachment, and Barnicle immediately fired back.
“No, there’s only one issue,” he said. “There’s only one issue for a voter. Only one issue.”
Mad dog Trump and his Bible-thumping kennel pals: White House theocrats may be the biggest danger of all
“I have done nothing to harm these people but they are angered with me, so what do they do, doctor up some income tax, for which they have no case… to harass a peaceful man.”
You could be excused for thinking that Donald Trump spoke these words of self-pity. In fact, they’re from Robert de Niro, playing that other gangster, Al Capone, in the 1987 movie The Untouchables, written by David Mamet.
Like Trump, a would-be dictator madly claiming the overwhelming support of the populace, the real-life Capone insisted that his criminal acts satisfied “a public demand.” He declared, “I am just a businessman, giving the people what they want.” And a certain percentage of the civilian population—Capone’s “base,” if you will—thought he was just swell.
Trump’s EU ambassador serves up devastating testimony as he spills the beans about Giuliani and Ukraine
President Donald Trump’s Ambassador to the European Union is testifying behind closed door to congressional impeachment investigators and has just delivered a devastating indictment of the president. Ambassador Gordon Sondland says President Trump ordered him to work with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, on Ukraine.
“He directed those of us present at the meeting to talk to Mr. Giuliani, his personal attorney, about his concerns,” Ambassador Sondland said, according to The Washington Post. “It was apparent to all of us that the key to changing the president’s mind on Ukraine was Mr. Giuliani.”
Fox guest John Yoo claims founding fathers wouldn’t want Trump impeached before an election — and gets hilariously mocked
John Yoo, a former Dept.of Justice lawyer who wrote the now-infamous flawed memos President George W. Bush used to support the use of torture, including waterboarding – which is a war crime – is out with another flawed “legal” theory. Yoo says President Donald Trump should not be impeached before an election, claiming the founding fathers would have opposed such action.
“I’m glad they’re reading the Constitution and citing the Framers for once but they’ve got it exactly backwards,” Yoo, getting it exactly backwards, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Wednesday night.