Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tosses Kevin McCarthy’s words back in his face after he rails against Trump’s impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough fired a shot across the bow of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday morning for throwing his full support behind Donald Trump just moments before the House voted 232-196 to go forward with impeachment proceedings against the president.

After McCarthy gave an impassioned speech on the House floor defending the embattled president, the MSNBC host was quick to remind him that he once told a closed-door meeting of Republicans that he believed Trump and a California Republican were on the payroll of the Kremlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Washington Post reported in 2016, McCarthy claimed, “‘There’s two people I think Putin pays: [Rep. Dana] Rohrabacher and Trump,’ McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, according to a recording of the June 15, 2016, exchange, adding, “Rohrabacher is a Californian Republican known in Congress as a fervent defender of Putin and Russia.”

With that in mind, Scarborough wrote, “The man who said Donald Trump was being paid off by Putin is now on the House floor defending the same man. What changed, Kevin?”

You can see his tweet below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump White House responds to impeachment vote: ‘Unfair, unconstitutional’ and ‘un-American’

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

The White House has just published an official, albeit unsigned, statement responding to Thursday morning's House successful vote authorizing the rules of the impeachment inquiry – effectively setting the stage for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

As expected, it's filled with falsehoods.

"The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the Administration a chance to mount a defense," the White House claims, disregarding the fact that Trump will get tremendous opportunity at trial - in the Senate - to kount any defense he wants, as the Constitution provides.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

House formally votes to go forward with Trump impeachment hearings over GOP objections

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

The Democratic-controlled House on Thursday voted along party-lines to formalize the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives voted 232-196 to move the impeachment inquiry into the public eye.

Prior to the vote, Republicans were already calling the impeachment hearing and vote a "sham." They argued against it vociferously.

As for what happens next, the New York Times reports that the proposed resolution, "would authorize the House Intelligence Committee — the panel that has been leading the investigation and conducting private depositions — to convene public hearings and produce a report that will guide the Judiciary Committee as it considers whether to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

McConnell’s support in Kentucky has cratered since he attached himself to Trump — and now his seat could be on the line

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may have put himself in a box by becoming one of Donald Trump's most vociferous defenders, which has in turn caused his popularity to collapse in his home state and made his re-election prospects dicey.

According to a column by the Daily Beast's Margaret Carlson, new state polling shows support for McConnell -- the longest-serving U.S. senator for Kentucky in history -- at historic lows.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL DAY!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image