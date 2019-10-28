MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika blasted for fretting about ‘lock him up’ chant aimed at Trump: ‘Take your scolding and shove it’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were dismayed by the “lock him up” chants that greeted President Donald Trump at the World Series — and social media users didn’t want to hear it.

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts found the boos and chants “un-American” and even “fascist,” although they blamed the president for injecting that vitriol into the political atmosphere.

Twitter users, however, dismissed their complaints as elitist and poorly aimed.

OMG Joe and Mika are tsk tsking the people that booed Trump last night and called it "UnAmerican." Eff all the way out of here. #MorningJoe — Misty (@mialynneb) October 28, 2019

Sorry Joe and Mika, but what Trump has put us and our Country through for 3 years, the abuse, etc. We deserve to be happy a day because the Worst Person Ever got a frigging boo and chant. Boo Hoo! #MorningJoe — Dickless (@tayl8kr) October 28, 2019

Here we go. This is the part where Joe and Mika spin around and act holier than thou. I'll NEVER forget how often you gave Trump so much airtime that I thought you were fox news. I wish they would hand your show to Willie. — small angry dog barks at trumpty dumpty (@smalldogsdesign) October 28, 2019

Joe and Mika, did you have the same outrage when Tea Partiers and future MAGATS said horrible things about President Obama and his family? Hung dolls of him in effigy? Did you defend Hillary Clinton like this? Trump deserves every boo, every chant EVER. How dare you?! #MorningJoe — RACHEL MADDOW STAN ACCOUNT (@TVandSheetMasks) October 28, 2019

Joe and Mika get to let 45 know how they feel about him 5 days a week. The rest of us don't so take your little scolding and shove it. #morningjoe — Christopher Kivlen (@ChristopherKivl) October 28, 2019

Bye Joe and Mika. Referring the the booing and Lock Him Up chants as un-American. Why tamp down legitimate form of protest to they guy who started the chant? Lecture DJT and his ilk about being Un-American. He is a dictator in the making and you want politeness? #MorningJoe — Charlene Deveraturda (@malasadasbooks) October 28, 2019

Speak for yourself Joe and Mika. It was glorious. #LockHimUp! And don’t call him president. Stop legitimizing him. — Chris (@Chris_nDC) October 28, 2019

Joe and Mika,

Heard you're upset 45 was booed. you enabled his ass into office every day. Put a sock in it, the people will have their say — Rachel🌊 (@BowiedipDe) October 28, 2019

Joe and Mika and #MorningJoe pretty much just did this. They said the boos were from corporate out of towners and lock him up chants were sickening and unAmerican. Lmfao they’re really showing their ass https://t.co/h9QJNW1zPV — Liz (@lizdecember) October 28, 2019

Once again Joe and Mika with the holier than thou. If Trump and his ignorant supporters can dish it out they should be able to take it. #MorningJoe — Me (@PettyCoatsJunk) October 28, 2019

@Morning_Joe Sorry, Joe and Mika, but I don't have a problem with the "Lock him up" chant. *Maybe* I should, but I don't. I think it's appropriate. Hillary didn't do anything to be locked up for, so "Lock her up" wasn't appropriate, but in Chump's case, "Lock him up" is. — Linda Andrews (@Light_Love_Mojo) October 28, 2019

Joe and Mika were buddies with Trump. They should sit down. They normalized him, for access. They have no access now but still crave it. They will do anything they can to get it again. — JC (@jeffcherun) October 28, 2019

If it weren't for Joe and Mika's fawning coverage of him prior to his savaging of her, maybe he wouldn't be in the WH — MTK (@Palominomom) October 28, 2019

You couldn’t be more wrong. This is exactly what the world needs to see. Americans standing up to a corrupt, would be dictator who abandons our allies in need, bows to Russia and cages children. Knock off this BS. You both sound ridiculous. — Michael Ⓜ️ (@michaelschweitz) October 28, 2019