MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika mock Trump as support grows for impeachment: ‘Nobody can say it’s a witch hunt’
A majority of Americans support impeachment, according to new polling this week, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said that shows the public isn’t buying President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories.
The “Morning Joe” co-hosts said public support for impeaching Trump has rapidly shifted, and they warned the president — if he was watching — that his defense isn’t working.
“A lot of fast-moving developments in the push to impeach President Trump, but Joe mentioned the polls.,” Brzezinski said. “A Quinnipiac poll is just the latest to show the majority of Americans now support impeachment, 53 percent. This follows yesterday’s Washington Post poll, which found 58 percent of Americans support the House probe, a 21 point increase since July. Yeesh, that’s a big jump.”
Scarborough said the polls prove that Trump’s screeching about witch hunts hasn’t been effective.
“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in the House have breathing room,” Scarborough said. “Nobody — nobody can say it’s a political witch hunt when 55, 56, 57, 58 percent of Americans actually support that impeachment inquiry, or if they do call it a witch hunt, it actually just hurts them even more because the majority of Americans want to see this impeachment inquiry move forward on Donald Trump.”
Growing public support will eventually translate into congressional support for impeachment, said co-host Willie Geist.
“All these senators and congressmen and women who have been silent, puzzlingly silent, if it gets to the point in their state or district where their voters,” Geist said, “the people who can re-elect them or not re-elect them have moved on it, that’s when they move. It’s not exactly profiles in courage, but that is the way it works.”
Brzezinski ended the segment for mocking Trump’s apparent cluelessness about the trouble he’s facing.
“President Trump was saying the other day,” she said, “‘I saw my poll numbers went up,’ and it was like, for impeachment, Donald. They’re talking about impeaching you. But he doesn’t watch.”
Trump accused of 26 more sex assaults in explosive new book
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a new book by journalists Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy details dozens of new sexual misconduct and assault allegations against President Donald Trump.
"All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator" details 43 previously unreported cases in which Trump is accused of sexual misconduct — including 26 cases of assault that involved direct unwanted sexual contact.
Trump has already been accused by nearly two dozen women of groping, forcible kissing, and rape or attempted rape. One of the most recent accusations came from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her in a department store in the 1990s.
President’s spiritual adviser: ‘To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God’
President Donald Trump's spiritual adviser Paula White says she was ordered by God to serve the Republican president.
The prosperity gospel pastor explained that she was compelled to serve as chair of Trump's evangelical advisory board.
"Literally, the God aspect, like, what God told me to do, how I even got involved, because the one thing that I said, I'll never do politics," White said. "But when it came down to it, it wasn't about doing politics, it was about an assignment. To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God, and I won't do that."
Pastor Paula White claims that she was ordered by God to serve as an adviser to Trump: "To say 'no' to President Trump would be saying 'no' to God, and I won't do that." pic.twitter.com/7Z7uH4aneT
Progressive Dem warns Pompeo with call to suspend salaries of Trump officials holding ‘witnesses hostage’
After the Trump administration blocked U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from testifying before the House as part of the body's impeachment inquiry, Rep. Mark Pocan on Tuesday sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reminding him of the federal law that prohibits paying the salary of any official who bars a government employee from communicating with Congress.
Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat and co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, demanded to know who ordered Sondland not to testify. As The Guardian reported, a State Department official left a voicemail with Sondland's lawyers early Tuesday morning ordering the ambassador not to attend House hearings.