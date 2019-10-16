MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously busts Trump Jr’s hypocrisy with video of his dad bragging about nepotism
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked Donald Trump Jr. for slinging charges of nepotism against Hunter Biden.
President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry into his efforts to pressure Ukraine to dig up campaign dirt on Joe Biden and his family, and the president’s namesake son accused the former vice president’s son of corruption.
Don’t forget Hunter’s board seat at AMTRACK. His only qualification… you guessed it… his dad has been on a train before. https://t.co/UUhuteZrhD
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 16, 2019
The “Morning Joe” hosts were gobsmacked by Trump Jr.’s lack of self-awareness, and they rolled a clip from 2006 of the reality TV star-turned-president repeatedly saying that he thought nepotism was a good thing.
“I like nepotism,” Trump told CNN’s Larry King. “You know, if you can’t take care of your kids, you know that better than I. I like nepotism. A lot of people say, oh, nepotism. Usually these are people without children, but I like nepotism.”
The president’s son also called Hunter Biden a “clown” who couldn’t get hired anywhere but a “corrupt Ukrainian oil company,” and Scarborough was astonished by his hypocrisy.
“Don Jr. had no more qualifications to take the job that he had than anybody else did, than Hunter Biden did,” he said. “It’s just — other people, I think, can criticize, but it sure sounds hypocritical from Donald Trump or family members who benefit from that nepotism. They’re not doing it in Ukraine, they’re doing it in the White House and in Trump Tower.”
Turkish president snubs Pence ahead of meeting: ‘When Trump comes here I’ll be talking’
Turkish President Tayyip Erdo?an thumbed his nose at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Pence had been scheduled to meet Thursday with the Turkish president in Ankara to urge an immediate ceasefire in Syria and work toward a negotiated settlement, but Erdo?an abruptly snubbed the U.S. vice president.
Erdo?an told Sky News that his own vice president, Fuat Oktay, would instead meet with Pence.
“When Trump comes here," Erdo?an said, "I’ll be talking.”
Turkey's president @RTErdogan tells @AlexCrawfordSky he will not speak with the US Vice President about a ceasefire in Syria during his visit - adding that he will only talk to President @realDonaldTrump.
Fox & Friends guest uncorks bonkers smear campaign against Ukraine ambassador who gave damning testimony
Tom Fitton, the president of the right-wing organization Judicial Watch, uncorked a bonkers conspiracy theory on Wednesday about former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
While appearing on "Fox & Friends," Fitton claimed that Yovanovitch had somehow acted improperly by trying to stop Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani from pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the president's political opponents.
"I'd like to see [Yovanovitch's] full transcript so we can see if members of Congress questioned her about this issue," he said. "The State Department's aware of this, guys, and it's about time we got a full explanation about why this ambassador... was so concerned about Biden and Ukraine and George Soros, who controversially was involved in Ukraine as well... why were they monitoring the president's lawyer and his son?"
Trump delivers crazed tweet against ‘illegal and absurd impeachment’: ‘Pelosi and Schiff should be impeached for fraud!’
President Donald Trump claimed Democrats are trying to impeach him because they can't beat him in an election.
Trump, who won the first political campaign he'd ever run but now finds himself trailing several Democratic candidates in early polling, said he didn't see anyone onstage at Wednesday's debate who could beat him in 2020.
"You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States," Trump tweeted. "Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents!"