MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously busts Trump Jr’s hypocrisy with video of his dad bragging about nepotism

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked Donald Trump Jr. for slinging charges of nepotism against Hunter Biden.

President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry into his efforts to pressure Ukraine to dig up campaign dirt on Joe Biden and his family, and the president’s namesake son accused the former vice president’s son of corruption.

Don’t forget Hunter’s board seat at AMTRACK. His only qualification… you guessed it… his dad has been on a train before. https://t.co/UUhuteZrhD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 16, 2019

The “Morning Joe” hosts were gobsmacked by Trump Jr.’s lack of self-awareness, and they rolled a clip from 2006 of the reality TV star-turned-president repeatedly saying that he thought nepotism was a good thing.

“I like nepotism,” Trump told CNN’s Larry King. “You know, if you can’t take care of your kids, you know that better than I. I like nepotism. A lot of people say, oh, nepotism. Usually these are people without children, but I like nepotism.”

The president’s son also called Hunter Biden a “clown” who couldn’t get hired anywhere but a “corrupt Ukrainian oil company,” and Scarborough was astonished by his hypocrisy.

“Don Jr. had no more qualifications to take the job that he had than anybody else did, than Hunter Biden did,” he said. “It’s just — other people, I think, can criticize, but it sure sounds hypocritical from Donald Trump or family members who benefit from that nepotism. They’re not doing it in Ukraine, they’re doing it in the White House and in Trump Tower.”