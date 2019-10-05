MSNBC’s Scarborough burns Trump down for Romney attack: He’s ‘a winner in so many ways that you will never be’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took a shot at Donald Trump after the president attacked Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and called the former Republican nominee for the presidency a “pompous ass.”

Along the way, the “Morning Joe” host called Trump the worst president in American history.

Responding to Trump’s Twitter tirade at Romney for calling his conduct “appalling,” Scarborough wrote: Mitt is a winner in so many ways that you will never be. Also, history will be kind to Senator Romney. You? Not so much. You’ll forever be remembered as the man who made James Buchanan the second worst president in American history. Congrats.”

You can see the tweets below: