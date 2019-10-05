Quantcast
Trump declares war on ‘pompous ass’ Mitt Romney for calling his China Biden overtures ‘appalling’

Published

1 min ago

on

As was expected, Donald Trump blew up on Twiter Saturday morning at Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) for daring to criticize the president call to China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

With Romney calling Trump’s nationally broadcast ask for dirt on a political opponent “appalling,” then tweeting “When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” the president returned fire.

“Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!” Trump tweeted before adding, “Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s!”

You can see the tweets below:

