Mulvaney’s ‘astonishing public act of legal self-destruction’ can be used against Trump: ex-prosecutor

In the opening segment on CNN’s “New Day,” former prosecutor Elie Honig claimed he was stunned by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s press conference on Thursday, saying he just handed prosecutors all they need to go after President Donald Trump.

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, the former prosecutor could only describe Mulvaney’s presser, where he admitted that the administration was indulging in quid pro quo negotiations with foreign governments to get dirt on political opponents, as an “astonishing public act of legal and strategic self-destruction.”

“He is way out there,” the smiling Honig admitted about Mulvaney’s performance. “That was really an astonishing public act of legal and strategic self-destruction that we witnessed yesterday. I’ve seen a lot of defense lawyers say a lot of things. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anyone give it up that — in such a flagrant way.”

“Look,” he continued. “The statements Mulvaney made yesterday could be used against Donald Trump. Not to get too wonkish here, but there’s something called statement of an agent — someone authorized to speak as an agent of somebody can be used back against the principal.”

