‘Lock him up!’: Nationals Ballpark breaks out into loud boos as Trump is finally announced

President Donald Trump arrived at Nationals Stadium as the first official pitch of the game was being thrown, but according to one Bloomberg reporter, hardly anyone noticed.

About an hour into the game, the announcer introduced the president and first lady and what followed was a crowd full of fans eager to boo Trump.

It was unknown if Trump would be officially announced by the team because he was expected to be booed. As one person noted, the Nationals stadium holds more people than supported Trump in Washington, D.C. in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

It went exactly as expected, with scores of people dressed in bright-red shirts screaming their displeasure at the president. They even began chanting “lock him up!”

You can see the videos below:

Boos heard throughout Nationals Park as President Trump and the First Lady are announced and shown on screen after the “wave your caps” moment between innings pic.twitter.com/RSZlbMA2W7 — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.

Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s video of Trump getting booed at the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/kjQNdL0pmK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans chant “lock him up” to President Trump at Nationals WS game just now. pic.twitter.com/d7aTfz1GHK — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 28, 2019

President Trump booed loudly when introduced to the crowd in the third inning at Game 5 of the #WorldSeries2019 pic.twitter.com/pLstOthT2h — Scott Boeck (@ScottBoeck) October 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump getting booed and enduring chants of "Lock Him Up" at the World Series is exactly the kind of content my heart desires. (via @wusa9) pic.twitter.com/43fmcHiCdO — Matt Rogers 🎙🎃 (@Politidope) October 28, 2019

President Trump loudly booed at Nats Park. pic.twitter.com/Xku4R1Ld5d — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) October 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

TRUMP BOOED: President @realDonaldTrump was greeted with boos when he was introduced at Game 5 of the #WorldSeries on Sunday. MORE: https://t.co/lxezGQFLmI (Video: Dante Verme) pic.twitter.com/MVwS2QljyG — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) October 28, 2019