Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Lock him up!’: Nationals Ballpark breaks out into loud boos as Trump is finally announced

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump arrived at Nationals Stadium as the first official pitch of the game was being thrown, but according to one Bloomberg reporter, hardly anyone noticed.

About an hour into the game, the announcer introduced the president and first lady and what followed was a crowd full of fans eager to boo Trump.

It was unknown if Trump would be officially announced by the team because he was expected to be booed. As one person noted, the Nationals stadium holds more people than supported Trump in Washington, D.C. in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

It went exactly as expected, with scores of people dressed in bright-red shirts screaming their displeasure at the president. They even began chanting “lock him up!”

You can see the videos below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Lock him up!’: Nationals Ballpark breaks out into boos as Trump is finally announced

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump arrived at Nationals Stadium as the first official pitch of the game was being thrown, but according to one Bloomberg reporter, hardly anyone noticed.

About an hour into the game, the announcer introduced the president and first lady and what followed was a crowd full of fans eager to boo Trump.

It was unknown if Trump would be officially announced by the team because he was expected to be booed. As one person noted, the Nationals stadium holds more people than supported Trump in Washington, D.C. in 2016.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

World Series viewers eagerly await Trump being booed at Nationals stadium

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Washington Nationals fans were eager to boo President Donald Trump as he entered the stadium for Game 5 of the World Series Sunday. While Trump brought a "big crew" of Republican officials with him, he said he was bringing wounded veterans with him. Some online noted it was probably a ploy to protect himself.

https://twitter.com/ejburg44/status/1188605465242025986

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted a photo of the president arriving to his box in section 119 at the stadium as well as photos of him arriving with other Republican officials.

https://twitter.com/JenniferJJacobs/status/1188605043714461696

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nationals owners don’t want to sit with Trump for World Series Game 5: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

A source has told local Washington, D.C. news that the owners of the Washington Nationals wanted nothing to do with President Donald Trump, who is attending Game 5 of the World Series Sunday evening.

WUSA9 reported that the Lerner family, who owns the Nationals, asked Major League Baseball not to put them in any position to deal with Trump during the game.

"Sunday night at Nationals Park, the last home game of this glorious postseason, it's back to taking sides. It's back to....political baseball," WUSA said.

Continue Reading
 
 