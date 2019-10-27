‘Lock him up!’: Nationals Ballpark breaks out into loud boos as Trump is finally announced
President Donald Trump arrived at Nationals Stadium as the first official pitch of the game was being thrown, but according to one Bloomberg reporter, hardly anyone noticed.
About an hour into the game, the announcer introduced the president and first lady and what followed was a crowd full of fans eager to boo Trump.
It was unknown if Trump would be officially announced by the team because he was expected to be booed. As one person noted, the Nationals stadium holds more people than supported Trump in Washington, D.C. in 2016.
It went exactly as expected, with scores of people dressed in bright-red shirts screaming their displeasure at the president. They even began chanting “lock him up!”
You can see the videos below:
Boos heard throughout Nationals Park as President Trump and the First Lady are announced and shown on screen after the “wave your caps” moment between innings pic.twitter.com/RSZlbMA2W7
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019
President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.
World Series viewers eagerly await Trump being booed at Nationals stadium
Washington Nationals fans were eager to boo President Donald Trump as he entered the stadium for Game 5 of the World Series Sunday. While Trump brought a "big crew" of Republican officials with him, he said he was bringing wounded veterans with him. Some online noted it was probably a ploy to protect himself.
https://twitter.com/ejburg44/status/1188605465242025986
Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted a photo of the president arriving to his box in section 119 at the stadium as well as photos of him arriving with other Republican officials.
https://twitter.com/JenniferJJacobs/status/1188605043714461696
Nationals owners don’t want to sit with Trump for World Series Game 5: report
A source has told local Washington, D.C. news that the owners of the Washington Nationals wanted nothing to do with President Donald Trump, who is attending Game 5 of the World Series Sunday evening.
WUSA9 reported that the Lerner family, who owns the Nationals, asked Major League Baseball not to put them in any position to deal with Trump during the game.
"Sunday night at Nationals Park, the last home game of this glorious postseason, it's back to taking sides. It's back to....political baseball," WUSA said.