World Series viewers eagerly await Trump being booed at Nationals stadium

Washington Nationals fans were eager to boo President Donald Trump as he entered the stadium for Game 5 of the World Series Sunday. While Trump brought a “big crew” of Republican officials with him, he said he was bringing wounded veterans with him. Some online noted it was probably a ploy to protect himself.

nice, trump is trying to shield himself for getting booed by having Vets in the box. class act. — Ej (@ejburg44) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted a photo of the president arriving to his box in section 119 at the stadium as well as photos of him arriving with other Republican officials.

Trump motorcade is on the way the way to Nationals Stadium for Game 5 of the World Series. Big crew of POTUS friends and staff accompanying him — some in cars, some in a minibus. pic.twitter.com/CoNjuhxoSC — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has arrived at Nationals Park, where he’ll watch from a skybox. Steve Scalise, Lindsey Graham, Mark Meadows, David Perdue among his guests. pic.twitter.com/k0rVXU3NIq — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 28, 2019

POTUS below the section 119 sign at World Series game 5. pic.twitter.com/ic4EGDA2uf — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

. @realDonaldTrump motorcade is arriving as the national anthem is performed at @Nationals Park pic.twitter.com/aXUwNtH43f — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump at the NATS game pic.twitter.com/purXV5EEb2 — Jim Estes (@1golfdoc) October 28, 2019

Nats haven't won a game since Trump said he was coming to Game 5. https://t.co/ksJrOqHjAw — Traded Danny. (@DidEspiGetAHit) October 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The booing was anticipated because, as one Twitter user pointed out, the stadium holds more people than voted for Trump in Washington, DC in 2016.

Nats stadium holds more people than voted for trump in DC.

He will be boooed ! — Jeff Farias (@jefffarias) October 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

But because Trump wasn’t announced and came in after the National Anthem and the first pitch, Nats fans hardly noticed, Jacobs tweeted. Those who did see him booed and a few cheered.

Trump wasn’t announced on the loudspeakers when he arrived at Nats game. Fans barely noticed. He got a boos-claps-selfies reaction from those who caught sight of him (because they saw a crew of pool reporters with cameras trained on him). pic.twitter.com/pPeT1XuUkF — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 28, 2019

One DC and UMD sports fan tweeted that he anticipated they wouldn’t announce Trump at the game so there wouldn’t be an opportunity for the large crowd to boo the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Either the stadium will never announce trump so he won’t get booed or the fox broadcast will be away when crowd booing and they will show him later. Maybe both — Emperor Grunfeld (@harDCor_barra) October 28, 2019

You can see the other responses from Twitter below:

Trump must be a hard core Nats fan to paint his face orange like that for the game. https://t.co/ew0c6mv2dA — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) October 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I missed it…did trump get booed at the game?#WorldSeries2019 — Ms Turri (@sheila_turri) October 28, 2019

Was trump booed tonight at the #WorldSeries ? — Will Johnson $$$67 (@sonjohnson966) October 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Trump really going to the ballgame? He will be booed. This is not one of his Klan rallies. — Beatrice Hazelett (@BeatriceHazele2) October 27, 2019

Waiting to see if Trump is booed at the World Series tonight. https://t.co/7LRZeLIEFV — D'sBestBet (@DennyBestBets) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep an eye on the World Series tonight. I want to know if trump gets booed. Can’t watch the game….working — Are-you-kidding-me (@DemWitPublican) October 27, 2019

Ok, I'm tuned into the world series specifically to watch Trump get booed. C'mon fans, don't let me down! — The Shaky Artist (@TheShakyArtist) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Has @realDonaldTrump been booed yet at the World Series? It’s inevitable. — Bob Hantsch (@andalittlebitno) October 27, 2019

Any bets on how long Trump's gonna stay for the game? How long before he gets booed? #WorldSeries — Barney Rubble Trouble (@HenYay) October 27, 2019

The Barnun & Bailey delegation has arrived had arrived at Nats Park for Game 5: Trump, Scalise, Mark Meadows, Lindsey Graham and the DUI Congressman from Pensacola – Matt Gaetz. https://t.co/NNHmN1BFMg — Marisel Morales (@57MCM) October 28, 2019

Sherzer is out. Everything Trump Touches Dies. Sorry Nats. — Harter Lancet (@VelikiZeko) October 28, 2019

I am completely here for the timeline where Donald Trump and his people entirely fabricated a hit on the leader of ISIS hastily so that he wouldn’t get booed at Game 5 of the World Series. 100%, entirely here for it. — in flagrante “Pierre” delicto (@TheArmoryBand) October 27, 2019

People are expecting Trump to be loudly booed at the game tonight, but how rich do you have to be to have World Series tickets? This is not an every day ballpark crowd. — Colleen McKenna (@crazymcmama) October 27, 2019

Over/under on how long Trump gets booed 2nite (if he has the balls to still show)? — Elan Cohen (@elandcohen) October 27, 2019

I hope I can hear Trump getting booed on the broadcast — wow i’m 21 (@lbshank1998) October 27, 2019