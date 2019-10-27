Quantcast
Connect with us

‘No quid bro code’: Alec Baldwin give hilarious portrayal of a Donald Trump campaign rally on SNL

Published

1 min ago

on

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” to portray President Donald Trump at one of his “Make America Great Again” re-election campaign rallies.

“Hello, New Mexico. By far, my favorite Mexico. So great to be here in the great city of Albacore, tuna capital of the United States,” he said.

“I came back for a surprise rally because I heard they’re building a wall. On the border of Colorado. To keep the New Mexicans out,” Trump claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump had a model named present a doctored map of America to the audience.

“Raquel is a former Miss Teen USA and our current Secretary of Energy,” Trump said.

The president then made the case that the impeachment inquiry is a witch hunt and to say there was no quid pro quo.

“That’s right. No quid bro code,” Trump argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These Democrats led by Adam shifty-Schiff, he’s a real Schiff-head, a deep-state conspiracy, and tonight I would like to bring up some of my loyal followers to explain what’s really happening in this country,” he said.

He was joined on stage by a white woman with a misspelled T-shirt.

“This man is under attack. It’s deep state lizard conspiracy and everyone’s in on it,” the woman shouted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, a supporter from Bikers for Trump joined him on stage.

“And do you know why they’re doing this to me?” Trump asked.

“I do, sir, because I watched it in a news machine. All this man did was shakedown a foreign government to get dirt on his political enemy. I mean, is that wrong?” the motorcycle enthusiast asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes!” the crowd shouted in unison.

“No, no, no, the answer is no,” Trump said.

“Sorry, no!” the crowd repeated back to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sir, I love you, and I don’t care what they say, I know it’s big,” he said, pointing towards Trump’s pants.

Another supporter said, “I love you. And I worship you as the one true white lord!”

She attempted to hand Trump a handgun after he vowed to shoot on Fifth Ave the author of an upcoming, anonymous book about his administration.

Trump was thanked by an ISIS member who had recently been freed from captivity in Syria after Trump’s decision to abandon America’s Kurdish allies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in attendance was Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who Trump said is “one of us now” after he “got his ass completely owned” by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Also in attendance was former America President Bill Clinton and current President of Turkey Recep Erdoğan, who offered to “disappear” former Vice President Joe Biden instead of just hand over dirt.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘No quid bro code’: Alec Baldwin give hilarious portrayal of a Donald Trump campaign rally on SNL

Published

1 min ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" to portray President Donald Trump at one of his "Make America Great Again" re-election campaign rallies.

"Hello, New Mexico. By far, my favorite Mexico. So great to be here in the great city of Albacore, tuna capital of the United States," he said.

"I came back for a surprise rally because I heard they’re building a wall. On the border of Colorado. To keep the New Mexicans out," Trump claimed.

Trump had a model named present a doctored map of America to the audience.

"Raquel is a former Miss Teen USA and our current Secretary of Energy," Trump said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US forces took down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria — could be Trump’s ‘very big’ news: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's cryptic "something very big has just happened" tweet may refer to a military raid in Syria.

"The United States military has conducted a special operations raid targeting one of its most high-value targets, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), Newsweek has learned. President Donald Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place," Newsweek reported Saturday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lawyer reveals his client testified under oath that Trump had a quid pro quo with Ukraine: WSJ

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified that there was a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine as the administration sought foreign election assistance, his lawyer revealed to The Wall Street Journal.

"Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told House committees that he believed Ukraine agreeing to open investigations into Burisma Group—a gas company where Democrat Joe Biden’s son once served on the board—and into alleged 2016 election interference was a condition for a White House meeting between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Sondland’s lawyer Robert Luskin said," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image