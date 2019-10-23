‘Not a pretty picture’: Second-ranking GOP senator inches closer to impeachment after Bill Taylor testimony

The second-ranking Republican senator sounded an alarm over testimony by the former Ukraine ambassador.

GOP Whip John Thune (R-SD) reacted to testimony Tuesday by veteran diplomat Bill Taylor, who told lawmakers that President Donald Trump directed efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden in exchange for congressionally approved military aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The picture coming out based on the reporting we’ve seen is not a good one,” Thune told reporters Wednesday, “but I would say until we have a process that allows to see this with full transparency it’s pretty hard to come to hard and fast conclusions.”

GOP Whip Thune on Taylor Ukraine testimony: “the picture coming out based on the reporting we’ve seen is not a good one. but I would say until we have a process that allows to see this with full transparency it’s pretty hard to come to hard and fast conclusions” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 23, 2019