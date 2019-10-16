‘Not true’: Fox News calls out Trump for lying about keeping US soldiers out of harm’s way

As the U.S. military grapples with the logistics of a quick withdrawal from the northern part of Syria, President Donald Trump drew criticism for abandoning the Kurds and endangering U.S. troops. There are also reports that the army’s departure has resulted in members of ISIS escaping from prison.

On Wednesday, Trump defended his decision, insisting that U.S. soldiers were not in danger. “Our soldiers are not in harm’s way,” he said. “That has nothing to do with us,” he added, about the conflict between Turkey and the Kurds at the Turkish-Syrian border.

ADVERTISEMENT

But top military officials told Fox News that this was not true. “Not true, according to top US military commanders who tell Fox this is a complicated, deliberate phased withdrawal with a lot of inherent risk,” Jennifer Griffin, National Security correspondent for Fox News, wrote on Twitter. “Already US warplanes had to warn approaching foreign troops with a show of force.”

President Trump: "Our soldiers are not in harm's way." Not true, according to top US military commanders who tell Fox this is a complicated, deliberate phased withdrawal with a lot of inherent risk. Already US warplanes had to warn approaching foreign troops with a show of force. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 16, 2019