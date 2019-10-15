Quantcast
Connect with us

OANN anchor goes down in flames for reporting Christopher Columbus saved natives with Christianity

Published

41 mins ago

on

One America News Network anchor Liz Wheeler took on history this week when she suggested that Christopher Columbus actually ended atrocities against Native Americans by bringing Christianity to America.

In a series of eye-popping tweets on Monday, Wheeler decided to celebrate Columbus Day by whitewashing the explorer’s legacy.

“Christopher Columbus didn’t commit genocide,” she wrote. “Within 200 years of Columbus’s arrival, 95% of the 20M Native Americans died… from disease. Smallpox, flu, tuberculosis, malaria, plague, measles, cholera.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tragic, definitely. But mass murder by Columbus? Not even close,” Wheeler added.

She followed up with a second tweet: “In fact, mass murder, genocide, slavery, war, conquest, child sacrifice WAS happening in America… before Columbus. At the hands of Native tribes. It could be argued because of the Christian influence Columbus brought to America that those atrocities ended. Happy Columbus Day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Kimmel, BuzzFeed’s former head of live video quickly knocked down Wheeler’s assertions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His own journals prove otherwise,” Kimmel fired back on Twitter. “Why must you lie about everything?”

Wheeler then dared Kimmel to show her the evidence.

“Do some journalism,” Kimmel replied with a few hints for Wheeler.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, Vox came up with 9 reasons “Christopher Columbus was a murderer, tyrant, and scoundrel.”

Read the tweets below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani’s own attorney is leaving just two weeks after being hired

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

With just two weeks on the job, an attorney for Rudy Giuliani is reportedly already parting ways with his client.

Earlier this month, Giuliani tapped former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale to head up his legal team.

"He 100 percent did not do anything illegal," Sale insisted at the time.

CNN reporter Erica Orden revealed on Monday that Sale would no longer be working for Giuliani. No additional details were immediately available.

Earlier this week, Giuliani's business partner resigned from their security company.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This pro-Trump pastor is now praying for impeachment after watching Republicans ‘sell their souls to the devil’

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

A conservative Florida pastor says he has prayed for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The outspoken and frequently controversial Rev. O’Neal Dozier voted for Trump in 2016 and thanked God for his victory during a GOP event shortly after the election, but he has turned on the president and the Republican Party, reported the Orlando Sun-Sentinel.

“The Republicans are selling their souls to the devil and disgracing themselves to maintain their seats in Congress,” Dozier wrote in the South Florida Times. "Many of these Republicans are confessed Christians, who are violating the tenets of their religion in the support of President Trump."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

OANN anchor goes down in flames for reporting Christopher Columbus saved natives with Christianity

Published

41 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

One America News Network anchor Liz Wheeler took on history this week when she suggested that Christopher Columbus actually ended atrocities against Native Americans by bringing Christianity to America.

In a series of eye-popping tweets on Monday, Wheeler decided to celebrate Columbus Day by whitewashing the explorer's legacy.

"Christopher Columbus didn't commit genocide," she wrote. "Within 200 years of Columbus's arrival, 95% of the 20M Native Americans died... from disease. Smallpox, flu, tuberculosis, malaria, plague, measles, cholera."

"Tragic, definitely. But mass murder by Columbus? Not even close," Wheeler added.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image