OANN anchor goes down in flames for reporting Christopher Columbus saved natives with Christianity

One America News Network anchor Liz Wheeler took on history this week when she suggested that Christopher Columbus actually ended atrocities against Native Americans by bringing Christianity to America.

In a series of eye-popping tweets on Monday, Wheeler decided to celebrate Columbus Day by whitewashing the explorer’s legacy.

“Christopher Columbus didn’t commit genocide,” she wrote. “Within 200 years of Columbus’s arrival, 95% of the 20M Native Americans died… from disease. Smallpox, flu, tuberculosis, malaria, plague, measles, cholera.”

“Tragic, definitely. But mass murder by Columbus? Not even close,” Wheeler added.

She followed up with a second tweet: “In fact, mass murder, genocide, slavery, war, conquest, child sacrifice WAS happening in America… before Columbus. At the hands of Native tribes. It could be argued because of the Christian influence Columbus brought to America that those atrocities ended. Happy Columbus Day.”

Andrew Kimmel, BuzzFeed’s former head of live video quickly knocked down Wheeler’s assertions.

“His own journals prove otherwise,” Kimmel fired back on Twitter. “Why must you lie about everything?”

Wheeler then dared Kimmel to show her the evidence.

“Do some journalism,” Kimmel replied with a few hints for Wheeler.

In 2015, Vox came up with 9 reasons “Christopher Columbus was a murderer, tyrant, and scoundrel.”

Read the tweets below.

Show me the Columbus journals that prove he killed 20M Natives. I’m happy to correct the record once you produce. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 15, 2019

Here are some crumbs. Do some journalism. https://t.co/DyhnzEQiMv — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 15, 2019

