Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Oh, c’mon’: WaPo columnist goes scorched earth on Trump kids for complaining about Hunter Biden cashing in

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on “AM Joy,” with fill-in host Ayman Mohyeldin, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank rolled his eyes and laughed off complaints from the children of Donald Trump who have been criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden’s son is cashing in on his famous name.

Responding to a clip of Eric Trump complaining about Hunter Biden landing jobs he may not have been qualified for because of who his father is, Milbank brought up all three Trump kids — Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka — of their own sins while their father is in the Oval Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is breathtaking,” the smirking Milbank said after watch the Eric Trump clip. “They used to say of George Bush that he was born on third and thought he hit a triple. That would give too much credit to these Trump boys. I think they were born on third base and think they scored a touchdown. They don’t have any awareness at all.”

Stating he wasn’t going to defend the Bidens, he continued, “I mean, the amazing thing is this is coming in the same week when Trump attempted to have the G7 at Doral before pulling it back. I mean, you know, talk about a quid pro quo. this entire presidency has been about, you know, a quid pro cash flow.”

Turning back to the Trump kids, he continued, “I mean, we’ve seen this over and over again. It’s sort of a projection, remember ‘no puppet, you’re the puppet’? Whatever President Trump or for that matter his sons are accused of, it becomes that which they accuse the opponent of.”

“Think of Ivanka Trump getting her trademarks in China at the same time the president is negotiating with the Chinese,” he elaborated. “Think of the Saudis. Think of Attorney General Bill Barr paying tens of thousands of dollars to the Trump Hotel in Washington for his Christmas party. Think of all the lobbyists putting in money there; this is all going to the bottom line and to the profits that are enjoyed by Don Jr., Eric and the president himself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Andrew Yang 2020 — but not for president

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

After the fourth Democratic presidential debate last week, I realized the only enthusiastic endorsement I could make this far out was for Andrew Yang — but not for president. Instead, Yang should lead the Department of Commerce under whomever gets elected. because he has a 21st-century, visionary grasp of economics.

This article first appeared in Salon

American capitalism is a dead man walking, but don’t count on the corporate news media to tell you as the staggering continues before the final collapse. Signs of the existential crisis are as clear as the flaming orange kleptomaniac who occupies the White House. Rest assured, the business press dominated by the Wall Street pyramid builders will tell you that nobody saw it coming. They always do that after a crash comes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Multiple NSC officials are ‘rolling the dice’ and running to House investigators against Trump’s wishes: Politico reporter

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Speaking with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, Politico Legal Affairs correspondent Josh Gerstein said Donald Trump's troubles may get worse this week as several National Security Council officials will be speaking with congressional investigators against the president's wishes.

Gerstein's reveal caught the MSNBC host by surprise.

"One thing to look forward to later in the week, a couple of NSC national security officials are to be interviewed this week as well," Gerstein stated. "The NSC is the White House, it's part of the White House, right there in the West Wing and the Eisenhower Executive Office building. So I'll be looking to see do those people also take that same approach and go in and give their testimony despite basically a direct marching order not to do that -- that would be an amazing rebuke."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White supremacists view escalating tensions in small North Carolina town as an opportunity to radicalize armed neo-Confederates

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Neo-Confederate activists and antiracists clashed briefly in Pittsboro, NC, a town west of Raleigh, on Saturday, when a man wearing a “Trump 2020” hat and a face mask attempted to drive a front-end loader festooned with Confederate flags down a street where the two groups were facing off.

After antiracists blocked the driver, a local man identified as Sam White, neo-Confederate activists spilled into the street demanding that he be allowed to pass. Neo-Confederates, at least one of whom was armed with a holstered pistol, and antiracists engaged in shoving and grabbing before police separated the two groups and cleared the roadway.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image