‘Oh my god!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe torches Fox News for ‘disgusting’ spy slurs against new impeachment witness
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Fox News for broadcasting “disgusting” attacks on an active-duty Army officer who will testify against President Donald Trump in the impeachment inquiry.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert who serves on the National Security Council, listened in on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky that was the subject of a whistleblower complaint, and the military officer will tell lawmakers what he heard.
“There’s so much disgusting things going on, but last night you actually — it was unbelievable,” said the “Morning Joe” host. “You had people on Fox News attacking an Iraqi War hero, an Iraqi War hero who has committed 25 years of his life, I think it is, to public service to the United States of America. An infantry officer, he was injured by an IED, got a Purple Heart, continued serving America, and because he came forward and because he’s going to come forward (Tuesday) and simply tell the truth, you actually had a panel on Fox News and a Fox News host attacking an American hero.”
Fox News host Laura Ingraham broadcast a segment suggesting the Ukraine-born Vindman was a double agent, and guest John Yoo — a former Bush administration staffer who authored the infamous “Torture Memos” — accused the NSC expert of “espionage.”
“Oh my god,” Scarborough said. “The idiocy change. First of all, to our gentle viewers from Fox News — Albert Einstein emigrated from Germany and helped the United States of America win World War II. Another thing, unlike Germany during World War II, Ukraine is a democratic ally, and what helps Ukraine helps the United States of America.”
“But it is breathtaking,” he added, “it is astounding that an Iraqi War veteran, a hero, a man who got injured, got a Purple Heart and continued to fight for this country and work for this country after his service in Iraq, is now being accused of espionage by John Yoo and Fox News hosts.”
Giant skeletons come alive in Mexico for Day of the Dead
Giant skeletons springing forth from asphalt roads are taking over streets in the Mexican capital as the city gets ready to celebrate the festive and deeply spiritual Day of the Dead.
The sculptures -- built out of cardboard and rocks salvaged from a construction site in Mexico City's southern Tlahuac neighborhood -- were built by a group of artists ahead of the festival's climax later this week.
Day of the Dead celebrations began on Saturday with a parade of women dressed as "Catrina", a famous skeletal representation of death created by cartoonist Jose Guadalupe Posada in 1912.
Trump official who heard Ukraine call to offer ‘damning testimony’ to House impeachment investigators
A White House National Security Council official who listened to President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine's leader plans to tell House impeachment investigators in a sworn deposition Tuesday that he was so alarmed by the conversation that he reported it to his superiors and the NSC's top lawyer.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an active-duty Army officer and the NSC's top Ukraine expert, will be the first White House official to testify as part of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into Trump. Vindman will also be the first official who heard Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to testify before the committees leading the impeachment probe.
Residents flee as multimillion-dollar homes burn in Los Angeles wildfire
A fast-moving wildfire on Monday destroyed at least five multimillion-dollar homes in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and forced celebrities to flee in the middle of the night.
Among neighborhoods under evacuation orders was the posh area of Brentwood, a section on the west side of the city that became world famous in 1994 when former football star O.J. Simpson was accused of killing his ex-wife and a waiter there.
Today Brentwood is home to basketball superstar LeBron James, A-list Hollywood actors, wealthy producers and media company executives.