Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Krugman: Trump’s ‘utter failure’ to bring back manufacturing jobs ‘should really scare him’

Published

1 min ago

on

One of President Donald Trump’s biggest promises to voters in 2016 was bringing back well paying manufacturing jobs to the United States.

However, as Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman documents, Trump has not fulfilled this promise in any way, shape, or form.

Writing on Twitter, Krugman points to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that manufacturing employment in the key swing state of Wisconsin has absolutely cratered so far this year after experiencing a brief spike in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The meh GDP numbers won’t help Trump next year,” Krugman writes. “But what should really scare him is his utter failure to boost manufacturing in swing states.”

Krugman on Wednesday also looked at the latest report on economic growth in the United States and found that business investment has been falling — even though boosting such investment was the principle reason given for passing the massive 2017 tax cut that included steep cuts to corporate tax rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sean Duffy’s attack on Lt Col Vindman backfired — and ‘exposed the limits of the Trumpian smear reflex’: Conservative

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), now a paid commentator on CNN, caused outrage after insinuating that national security strategist and decorated war hero Alexander Vindman can't be trusted because he was born in Ukraine.

Writing for The Bulwark, Never-Trump conservative commentator Charlie Sykes argued that Duffy actually did us all a favor — by producing a pro-Trump argument so heinous and indefensible it forces the Right to have a reckoning. "He exposed (at least for now) the limits of Trumpian indecency" he wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Enough fentanyl to ‘kill the entire population of Ohio many times over’ seized by officials in Dayton

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

On Wednesday, 4029 News reported that authorities in Ohio have seized a gigantic shipment of fentanyl in Dayton.

The shipment totaled 40 pounds of the drug — enough, said authorities, to "kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over." Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that "the quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction."

Authorities also "seized 1500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms, and over $30,000."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s war against CNN could blow up in his face in 2020: conservative political consultant

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Ryan Girdusky, a Trump-backing conservative political consultant, is warning President Donald Trump to be careful what he wishes for when it comes to the fate of CNN.

In a column for The Week, Girdusky is arguing that the president was being shortsighted when he cheered on hedge-fund billionaire Paul Singer's company after it acquired a massive $3.2 billion stake in AT&T, whose subsidiary Warner Media owns CNN.

Given that Singer is a major conservative fundraiser, Trump clearly hopes that he'll put pressure on CNN to give the president more favorable coverage, or at the very least lay off a bunch of people at the network whom the president hates.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL TWO DAYS!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image