Pence, Pompeo, Barr, Mulvaney may be subpoenaed by House Dems – and might also be impeached: Ex-GOP Rep.
Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr, and Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney all may be subpoenaed by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, says ex-Republican Congressman David Jolly.
“This has been methodical and is building up, I think, to subpoenaing Mike Pompeo, possibly the Vice President of the United States, Mick Mulvaney, and Bill Barr, because this touches them,” Jolly said Tuesday morning on MSNBC.
“And so all questions center on who knew what, when,” he added, speaking about Trump’s Ukraine extortion scandal, “who was in the room when these conversations took place.”
Jolly did not stop there with his analysis.
“Rudy Giuliani is technically a civilian, he will likely be culpable for criminal charges for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act.”
“But in terms of impeachable behavior, that is conduct that applies not just to the president but other high-ranking officers and I think all questions lead to what did Pompeo, Mulvaney, Barr, and Pence know?” Jolly posited. “We know what the president knows because he confessed to it within the first 72 hours of this story breaking three weeks ago.”
