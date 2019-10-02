Pence staffers claim he had no knowledge of Trump’s Ukraine plot — but he kept involving Pence in it anyway: report
According to the Washington Post, staffers Vice President Mike Pence insist their boss had no idea of President Donald Trump’s apparent scheme to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
But despite this, Trump used Pence to further his scheme — whether or not Pence had actual knowledge of what was going on.
In one instance, Trump ordered Pence not to attend Zelensky’s inauguration — despite the fact that other White House officials had lobbied hard for the event to be included on his calendar. This may have had the purpose of reinforcing to Zelensky that he had to work to earn allyship from Washington.
In another instance, Pence was tasked with delivering the message to Zelensky that hundreds of millions in military aid to the country was being suspended — and that he needed to do more to fight “corruption.”
Whether or not it is true that Pence was kept out of the loop, there were a number of suspicious diplomatic and policy decisions on Ukraine that should have raised red flags for him.
“Pence’s activities occurred amid several indications of the president’s hidden agenda,” Greg Miller, Greg Jaffe, and Ashley Parker wrote for the Post. “Among them were the abrupt removal of the U.S. ambassador to Kiev; the visible efforts by the president’s lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to insert himself in the U.S.-Ukraine relationship; as well as alarms being raised inside the White House even before the emergence of an extraordinary whistleblower complaint about Trump’s conduct.”
Trump busted by MSNBC chief legal analyst for ‘two separate potential crimes’ — committed just on Wednesday
President Donald Trump committed "two separate potential crimes" on Wednesday as part of his ongoing cover-up and defense of his Ukraine scandal.
"The Trump administration under fire on many fronts tonight," Ari Melber said at the start of "The Beat" on MSNBC.
The host, the network's chief legal analyst, played a clip of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) discussing the urgency of impeachment and threatening to charge Trump with obstruction if he refuses to comply with congressional subpoenas.
"A stack warning to a president who’s long claimed he welcomes impeachment, that it would help him politically," Melber noted. "Well, today the president did not seem to be celebrating the march towards this as some kind of political boost."
DOJ argues Manhattan DA’s investigation of Trump’s tax returns raises ‘significant constitutional issues’
On Wednesday, NBC News reported that attorneys with the Department of Justice have made a court filing that includes their reasoning for supporting President Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to block Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance from investigating his tax returns.
"The President's complaint raises a number of significant constitutional issues that potentially implicate important interests of the United States," said the filing, written by DOJ special counsel Joshua Gardner.
‘Another impeachable offense’: Internet loses it when Trump tweets out Nickelback meme
Over the years, the band Nickelback has become a meme for their lackluster musical ability that still managed to become successful. Since, Nickelback has been synonymous with losers. Wednesday, someone in President Donald Trump's White House thought it would be a good idea to use a Nickelback photo meme to bash former Vice President Joe Biden.
The graphic Trump is complaining about is a golfing photo of Biden with his son and members of a Ukrainian gas company that his son ultimately ended up working with a year later. While the photo has existed for five years and Hunter Biden's work with the gas company has also been public for nearly five years, yet at no point did the Republican-led Congress open a hearing or investigation on it. Only after Biden began running for president did Trump start going after Biden's family.