‘Pence would be president by noon’: Morning Joe claims GOPers would dump Trump in a minute in a secret impeachment vote
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough believes the Senate would convict President Donald Trump by an overwhelming margin today if the vote were held in secret.
Former Sen. Jeff Flake said late last month that “at least 35” Republicans would vote to impeach Trump if the vote were secret, but the “Morning Joe” host and analyst Mike Barnicle agreed that number is much higher as public support grows for removing the president.
“I find it very interesting, very interesting that senators are being a little more careful in not attacking Mitt Romney,” Scarborough said, referring to the Utah Republican who’s been increasingly critical of the president. “Senators aren’t rushing to Donald Trump’s side. They don’t know, for the first time, how this is going to play out. They’re not so sure, for the first time, that Donald Trump can shoot a man on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.”
“In fact,” he added, “they’re thinking, ‘This guy may be going down, I’m going to protect my political career because Trump’s not going to make it.'”
Barnicle said lawmakers recently returned from a recess, where they spoke with their constituents back home, and found that voters are as sick of the president as they are.
“It’s a crazy, crazy presidency,” Barnicle said. “I think Republican senators are going to be a dominant force in this election process because more and more of them — listen, Joe, you know, we all know, that privately in the cloakroom they speak very disparagingly of him, and if there was a secret ballot in the United States Senate, I think Trump would lose 90-10, maybe.”
Scarborough agreed.
“Mike, if there were a secret ballot in the Senate this morning, Mike Pence would be president by noon,” Scarborough said.
Trump says ‘phase 1’ China trade pact on track for November
US President Donald Trump on Monday said progress in developing the text of a partial trade pact with China means he will likely be able to sign it next month.
Trump remains upbeat on the chances Beijing and Washington will seal the mini-deal he announced earlier this month -- marking a cooling-off period in the two nations' damaging trade war.
"We'll be able to, we think, sign a completed document with China on phase one," Trump said at the White House.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said efforts to commit the agreement to paper before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile next month are "on track" though some work remains to be done.
Teacher at taxpayer-funded private Christian school forced out for being gay
A private Christian school in Florida that receives taxpayer funding for school vouchers has forced out one of its teachers, she says, because she is gay.
Monica Toro Lisciandro says Covenant Christian School in Palm Bay, Florida not only parted ways with her after she acknowledged she is gay when school administrators asked her, but her students were told her "morals" did not line up with the schools, Lisciandro says.
The school questioned Lisciandro, who teaches theater, after someone called to report saying they had seen her at a pride event.
"Lisciandro said the assistant principal told her the school received word that Lisciandro was in a relationship with a woman, she had attended a pride festival, and she hosted an LGBTQ group in her studio," Florida Today reports.
Gay marriage, abortion laws liberalized in Northern Ireland
Same-sex marriage and abortion laws in Northern Ireland were liberalized on Monday in a landmark shift for the province aimed at bringing it into line with mainland Britain but which has stoked resentment.
The relaxation of the UK-ruled territory's restrictive laws on the issues occurred at midnight (2300 GMT), after a deadline elapsed for local lawmakers to stop the changes imposed by MPs in Westminster.
British lawmakers in July approved decriminalizing abortion and creating lawful access to abortion services, as well as rolling out new regulations to allow same-sex marriage and civil partnerships.