Pentagon officials distance themselves from Trump’s call to Ukraine: report
According to the Pentagon, no one from the Defense Department was listening in on the infamous July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Reuters reports.
The revelation comes in the midst of Congress’s attempts to decipher who exactly was on the call with Trump and the Ukrainian President. The latest administration official to admit they were on the call was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Speaking to reporters, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said that the department’s general counsel’s office wants all relevant documents pertaining to Ukraine to be reviewed in anticipation of a possible investigation by the Pentagon’s Inspector General.
Ukraine leader seeks to allay fears over separatist regions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on the nation not "to give in to provocations" after protests broke out against giving war-ravaged separatist-held territories in the east broad autonomy.
More than a 1,000 protesters rallied in central Kiev on Wednesday after Ukrainian, Russian and separatist negotiators this week agreed on a roadmap for the regions held by Kremlin-backed rebels.
The peace plan envisages special status for such territories if they conduct free and fair elections under the Ukrainian constitution.
Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University hires disgraced reporter who was fired for her racist rants
A disgraced former reporter who was fired for making racist remarks now has a new job, thanks to Liberty University, Slate reports.
In 2016, Emily Austen was fired from her job at Fox Sports after she appeared on a Barstool Sports broadcast where she made comments about "stingy" Jews and Chinese people always being the "smartest" ones in math class. Fast forward to this Wednesday when Liberty University, headed by evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr., announced that it will be adding Austen as an anchor on its Game On sports program.
Trump spouts off incomprehensible Obamacare joke before attacking John McCain
President Donald Trump on Thursday turned a taxpayer-funded event in Florida into a campaign rally in which he repeatedly attacked his political rivals and the news media.
At one point in the event, Trump leveled an attack on the Affordable Care Act, which he has so far failed to repeal and replace as he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.
"We eliminated Obamacare's horrible, horrible, very unfair, unpopular individual mandate," he said. "A total disaster. That was a big penalty. Where you paid a lot of money for the privilege of not having to pay a lot of money for the privilege of having no health care. You paid not to have healthcare. It was a penalty. How it ever held up in the Supreme Court I don’t know but it did and we just got rid of it. We did it the old-fashioned way. We vastly expanded options including short-term plans and health reimbursement agents — arrangements which are incredible. Many of these are up to 60% less expensive than Obamacare."