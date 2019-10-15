People close to Giuliani are advising him to hire a criminal lawyer: CNN reporter

After two business associates of Rudy Giuliani were arrested, it was revealed federal investigators were looking into the finances of Giuliani to see the degree to which he was involved financially with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Now, those close to Giuliani are urging him to hire a criminal attorney to handle possible charges.

“Rudy Giuliani is parting ways with the personal attorney representing him so far in matters related to the impeachment inquiry,” tweeted CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz. “Giuliani confirmed to CNN Tuesday that his current attorney, Jon Sale, is ending his representation of the former New York City mayor shortly.”

“People close to Giuliani are advising him to hire a criminal lawyer as questions linger after two of his associates who were indicted last week,” he continued. “Giuliani has been resisting that advice.”

