Pompeo accuses Democrats of bullying in impeachment probe
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Democrats of intimidation in their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and refused to let State Department employees comply with orders to appear in coming days.
In a letter to Congress, Pompeo said the subpoenas “can only be understood as an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State.”
“Let me be clear: I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use any means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside,” he wrote.
Citing “profound procedural and legal deficiencies” in the subpoenas, Pompeo said that depositions of the five serving or former officials ordered to begin Wednesday “are not feasible,” without saying if they would appear on different dates.
Democrats in charge of the House are investigating whether Trump improperly pressured the new president of Ukraine to dig up dirt that could harm Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
In a subpoena issued on Friday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee ordered five officials to give depositions between October 2 and October 10 on the affair.
One of them, Kurt Volker, who was the US special representative on Ukraine, resigned on Friday.
A whistleblower complaint had said that Volker, a former US ambassador to NATO who is well respected in Washington, had helped Ukrainian officials seeking to “navigate” the unusual request from Trump.
Pompeo in his reply criticized the committee for telling the officials that a failure to appear would “constitute evidence of obstruction.”
“There is no legal basis for such a threat,” he said.
He said that the officials were each being asked to produce a “vast” number of documents, which the State Department needed to review to see if they could be publicly disclosed.
Pompeo, who released the letter just as he began a visit to Italy, is a stalwart defender of Trump.
A Harvard-educated lawyer, Pompeo built his name as a congressman probing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over a deadly attack on the US consulate in Benghazi, Libya.
Breaking Banner
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley: Trump whistleblower ‘ought to be heard out and protected’
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has called on the government to protect and "hear out" a whistleblower who alleged that President Donald Trump tried to get foreign governments to interfere in U.S. politics.
"This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected," Grassley insisted in a statement released on Tuesday.
"We should always work to respect whistleblower's requests for confidentiality," he continued. "No one should be making judgements or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts."
Breaking Banner
Trump fears John Bolton ‘is the mastermind’ behind the explosive whistleblower claim: conservative website
Conservative website The American Spectator has published a new article speculating that former national security adviser John Bolton could be the man who organized the intelligence community whistleblower's complaint against President Donald Trump.
One source described as a "veteran political consultant" tells the Spectator that "Trump is afraid Bolton is the mastermind behind all the damaging leaks on his secret dealings with the Ukrainians."
The source also speculates that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has taken the lead in trying to expose the White House officials who gave information to the whistleblower because he believes it will give him the leverage to push the president to launch a military strike against Iran.
READ: Pompeo letter prohibits State Dept. officials from providing impeachment depositions to House committee
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is refusing to allow five State Dept. officials from being deposed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee as part of an ongoing impeachment inquiry if President Donald Trump.
In a letter (below) to the Committee Pompeo falsely accused Democrats of trying to “intimidate” and “bully” State Department employees, the AP reports, while – without actual legal basis – declaring depositions of those officials are just “not feasible.”