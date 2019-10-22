Pompeo says too early to judge Syria success
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday it was too early to know if an accord to end Turkey’s assault in Syria would succeed, ahead of a deadline for Kurdish fighters to leave border areas.
“Some progress has certainly been made,” Pompeo said at the Heritage Foundation in Washington hours before the 1900 GMT deadline for formerly US-allied Kurdish fighters to pull out.
But he added: “It is a complicated story, to be sure. The success of the outcome there is not yet fully determined.”
Turkey launched an assault against the Kurdish YPG militia after President Donald Trump told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone call that he would pull out US troops who had served as a buffer between the two sides.
Under heavy criticism, Trump slapped sanctions on Turkey and sent Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence to Ankara, where they reached a deal Thursday under which the YPG would pull out of a “safe zone” within five days.
“We think now we are in a better place” than before the accord, Pompeo said.
Quoting Trump, Pompeo said that the United States needed to demonstrate “some tough love” to NATO ally Turkey.
Turkey has warned that it would resume its offensive if the Kurds do not withdraw within the deadline.
Turkey links the YPG to banned separatists at home, but the Kurdish fighters enjoy wide support in Washington for bearing the brunt of the battle to crush the extremist Islamic State movement.
© 2019 AFP
The View audience goes wild every time co-hosts school Newt Gingrich on Trump support
"The View" invited Newt Gingrich to sit in as guest host, and the audience cheered as his fellow panelists dismantled his defense of President Donald Trump.
Host Whoopi Goldberg asked the former House Speaker to comment on Trump comparing his impeachment inquiry to a "lynching," and Gingrich said he agreed.
"Look, put yourself -- this is really a big leap -- but put yourself for a second in Trump's shoes, okay?" Gingrich said. "You got beaten up for over two years with the Mueller thing. You start to relax. All of a sudden there's this whole new wave of things, and I think part of what you have is a guy here who's just really deeply frustrated that no matter where he turns, you know, the fight keeps going on. "
Commentary
A psychology expert explains why human evolution can help us understand impeachment
Whatever you think about the potential – likely? – impeachment of Donald Trump (and I’m all for it), this development converges intriguingly with The Goodness Paradox, a fascinating 2018 book by anthropologist Richard Wrangham. In it, Wrangham makes the paradoxical suggestion that socially orchestrated murder - something very much like the modern death penalty - may have acted in our prehistoric past to make us less violent than we would otherwise be, at least within our own groups. Let me explain.
Here’s what could happen if Trump survives impeachment — but Republicans lose the Senate in 2020
Countless pundits have predicted that President Donald Trump will be indicted on articles of impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives but will subsequently be acquitted by a Republican majority in a Senate trial. Journalist David M. Drucker, in an October 22 article for the Washington Examiner, doesn’t disagree with that likely scenario. But he stresses that the price Republicans might pay for that acquittal is losing their Senate majority in the 2020 election.